ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 Match 4, Netherlands Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Match four of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021 sees Netherlands Women square off against Sri Lanka Women. The Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe will host this encounter.

Netherlands Women faced Bangladesh Women in their warm-up fixture. They suffered a heavy loss against the Asian side and need to be at their best in their opening game of the competition.

Batting first, Bangladesh Women posted 265 on the board. It was a poor effort from the Dutch bowlers as they were bundled out for 135, losing the game by 130 runs.

Sri Lanka Women, meanwhile, defeated USA Women comprehensively in their warm-up match. Batting first, every batter contributed as the Lankan side posted a mammoth 326 on the board, losing five wickets.

The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over USA Women on 126, winning the game by 200 runs. They will be riding with confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Netherlands Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details:

Match: Netherlands Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 4, ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021

Date and Time: November 23, 2021, Tuesday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: The Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

Netherlands Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club ground is a balanced track. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. The spinners will play a part as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

Netherlands Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius. There is rain predicted throughout the day and we might experience rain-interruptions during the course of the match.

Netherlands Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

Netherlands Women

Netherlands Women lost to Bangladesh Women in their warm-up fixture and need to be at their absolute best against Sri Lanka Women in their opening game of the tournament.

Probable XI

Babatte de Leede (wk), Juliet Post, Sterre Kallis, Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers (c), Iris Zwilling, Jolien van Vliet, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Isabel van der Woning, Hannah Landheer

Sri Lanka Women

After a solid performance in the warm-up match, Sri Lanka Women will be high in confidence and they will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Probable XI

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Imesha Dulani, Prasadani Weerakkody (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sachini Nisansala

Netherlands Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

Netherlands Women lost their warm-up fixture whereas Sri Lanka Women won comprehensively against USA Women. Both sides will be eager to kick off the competition on a winning note.

Sri Lankan side look strong on paper and expect them to walk past the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Prediction: Sri Lanka Women to win this encounter.

Netherlands Women vs Sri Lanka Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

