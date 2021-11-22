ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 Match 5, Bangladesh Women vs USA Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Bangladesh Women will face USA Women in the fifth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021. The Sunrise Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe will host this clash.

Bangladesh Women defeated Pakistan Women in their opening game of the competition. Pakistan Women posted 201 on the board after being asked to bat first.

The batters looked good and built partnerships in the middle as it went down to the wire. But an unbeaten fifty from Rumana Ahmed helped Bangladesh Women chase down the total with two balls to spare.

They will be high on confidence after that win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

USA Women, on the other hand, suffered a heavy loss against Sri Lanka Women in their warm-up match. Sri Lanka Women posted a mammoth 326 on the board after electing to bat first.

The USA bowlers managed to pick only five wickets. Lisa Ramjit top-scored with 68 but lacked support from the other end as they were bundled out for 126, losing the game by 200 runs.

They need to fire in unison against Bangladesh Women in their opening game of the qualifiers.

Bangladesh Women vs USA Women Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh Women vs USA Women, Match 5, ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021

Date and Time: November 23, 2021, Tuesday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: The Sunrise Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

Bangladesh Women vs USA Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sunrise Sports Club ground is a balanced track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings.

Bangladesh Women vs USA Women Weather Forecast

There is rain predicted on Tuesday and we might experience rain-interruptions during the course of the match. The temperature will range between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women vs USA Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Ritu Moni and Nahida Akter picked up two wickets apiece as it helped them restrict Pakistan Women to 201. Good contributions from the batters helped them chase down the total with three wickets in hand.

Expect them to continue with the winning combination for their clash against USA Women.

Probable XI

Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter

USA Women

It was a disappointing effort from USA Women in their warm-up game against Sri Lanka Women and they need to be at their absolute best in their opening game of the qualifiers against Bangladesh Women.

Probable XI

Mahika Kandanala, Lisa Ramjit, Sindhu Sriharsha (c & wk), Anika Kolan, Shebani Bhaskar, Isani Vaghela, Chetnaa Prasad, Moksha Chaudhary, Uzma Iftikhar, Geetika Kodali, Suhani Thadani

Bangladesh Women vs USA Women Match Prediction

Bangladesh Women have been brilliant in recent times and will look to keep performing in the same way in the upcoming qualifiers. USA Women need to play out of their skin to challenge the Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to win this encounter.

Bangladesh Women vs USA Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

