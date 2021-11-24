ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 Match 7, Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report, and live streaming details 

The seventh match of the Women’s World Cup Qualifier is a Group B clash between Bangladesh Women and Thailand Women at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Bangladesh Women are the current table-toppers of Group B, having defeated USA Women comprehensively in their last fixture. After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh Women posted a mammoth 322 on the board after an unbeaten ton from Sharmin Akhter. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over USA Women on 52, winning the game by 270 runs.

Thailand Women, on the other hand, have won one game and lost one so far. They lost to Pakistan Women in their last encounter after beating Zimbabwe Women in their opening game of the competition. The bowlers did a fantastic job to knock over Pakistan Women on 145 but the batters failed to back their bowlers as they were bundled out for 93, losing the game by 52 runs.

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women, Match 7, ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021

Date and Time: November 25, 2021, Thursday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club ground is good for batting as the ball comes nicely onto the bat.

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day, with rain predicted in the later stages of the day.

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Sharmin Akhter scored a brilliant century as it helped Bangladesh post 322 on the board. Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed picked up two wickets each as they knocked over USA Women on 52, winning the game by 270 runs.

Probable XI

Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (wk), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun

Thailand Women

Thipatcha Putthawong wreaked havoc in the Pakistan camp as she picked up a fifer and helped her side knock over Pakistan on 145. The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they struggled throughout the innings and fell short by 52 runs.

Probable XI

Nattaya Boochatham, Natthakan Chantham, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Match Prediction

Bangladesh Women were brilliant in their last game against USA Women whereas Thailand Women lost to Pakistan Women in their last game which they could have won. It promises to be a cracker of a contest on Thursday as both sides are evenly matched.

Bangladesh look a well-balanced unit and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to win this encounter.

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Prem Deshpande

