ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 Match 8, Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report, and live streaming details

Ireland Women square off against Netherlands Women in the eighth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021. Sunrise Sports Club in Harare will host this encounter.

Both sides come into this fixture on the back of losses. Ireland suffered a defeat against West Indies in their opening match. After being asked to bat first, the Irish Women were knocked over on 159 in 43 overs. The bowlers couldn’t defend the total as West Indies women chased it down in the 40th over with six wickets in hand.

Netherlands Women, meanwhile, lost to Sri Lanka Women in their first game. Bowling first, the Dutch side were hit by an Athapaththu storm as the Lankan skipper smashed a century, helping her side post 278 in 50 overs.

The Netherlands got off to a good start but lost wickets in the end as they were 196/6 at the end of 43.4 overs before rain arrived and washed out the remainder of the game. The Netherlands Women lost the game by 34 runs on the DLS method.

Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women, Match 8, ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021

Date and Time: November 25, 2021, Sunday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Sunrise Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sunrise Sports Club is a belter, and the batters can hit their strokes freely once set. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Thursday.

Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius. There is a chance of rain predicted throughout the day and so we might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women

Gaby Lewis top-scored with 36 at the top of the order but the other batters failed to deliver, meaning they were knocked over on 159 in 43 overs. Eimear Richardson picked up two wickets but they couldn’t defend the total.

Probable XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron (wk), Celeste Raack, Georgia Dempsey, Jane Maguire

Netherlands Women

Skipper Caroline de Lange picked up four wickets and Silver Siegers chipped in with two scalps as they restricted Sri Lanka under 300. Babette de Leede scored a fifty at the top of the order but lacked support from the other end as they lost by 34 runs on the DLS method.

Probable XI

Babette de Leede (wk), Caroline de Lange (c), Juliet Post, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwiling, Robine Rijke, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis

Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off losses in their opening games and need to be at their best to register their first win of the competition on Thursday.

Ireland look a well-balanced unit and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Ireland Women to win this encounter.

Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

