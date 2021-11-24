ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 Match 9, Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Zimbabwe Women will face USA Women in the ninth match of the 2021 Women’s World Cup Qualifier. Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe will host this Group B clash.

Zimbabwe Women lost to Thailand Women in a close-fought contest in their opening game. Batting first, Thailand posted 247 on the board. Zimbabwe Women started the chase positively but lost wickets at regular intervals as they ended on 239/5, falling short by eight runs.

USA Women, on the other hand, suffered a heavy loss against Bangladesh Women in their first match. After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh Women posted a mammoth 322 on the board thanks to a brilliant unbeaten century from Sharmin Akhter.

USA Women's batters then failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 52, losing the game by 270 runs. They need to be at the top of their game against Zimbabwe Women in their next outing.

Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women, Match 9, ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021

Date and Time: November 25th 2021, Thursday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Takashinga Sports Club is a two paced wicket. Once set, batters can hit their strokes freely. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the spinners are expected to play a major role at this venue.

Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match. Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game on Thursday.

Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Francisca Chipare and Loren Tshuma picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted Thailand to 247. Despite the best efforts of Josephine Nkomo (56) and Mary-Anne Musonda (69*), they were unable to chase down the total.

Probable XI

Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Precious Marange, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomatter Mutasa, Loren Tshuma, Esther Mbofana, Francisca Chipare, Christabel Chatonzwa

USA Women

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as Bangladesh Women posted 322 on the board. Moksha Chaudhary chipped in with two wickets. Only two batters recorded double-figure scores as they were bundled out on 52 in the 31st over. They need to be on their toes against Zimbabwe Women in their next fixture.

Probable XI

Akshatha Rao, Gargi Bhogle (c & wk), Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Lisa Ramjit, Mahika Kandanala, Moksha Chaudhary, Shebani Bhaskar, Sindhu Sriharsha, Tara Norris, Uzma Iftikhar

Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Match Prediction

Both sides have lost their opening games and will need to improve in order to get their first win of the competition.

Zimbabwe Women have experienced players on their side and it wouldn't be a surprise if they end up on the winning side on Thursday.

Prediction: Zimbabwe Women to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

