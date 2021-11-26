ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021, Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live streaming details

In the 11th match of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021, Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women will lock horns at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe on Friday.

Sri Lanka Women started the tournament on a positive note with a big win over Netherlands Women by 34 runs. They have a good enough batting and bowling unit and are a force to be reckoned with in this tournament.

West Indies Women are also equally strong enough in all three departments. They too started their competition with a win over Ireland Women by six wickets. It would be interesting to see how they fare against a stronger side in the form of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women, Match 11

Date and Time: November 27, 2021, Friday, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Weather Report

Harare has been experiencing good weather of late with temperatures hovering around 20-25 degrees Celsius. We can expect a good contest between bat and ball in this game.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

Harare Sports Club provides good assistance to the batters right from the powerplay overs. Bowlers need to find the right lines and lengths to shun the run flow early in the innings.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Women

Achini Kulasuriya and Chamari Atapattu will open the innings for Sri Lanka Women with Hasini Perera, the skipper, taking over the No.3 spot. They have a decent bowling attack to defend any target.

Likely XI: Achini Kulasuriya, Chamari Atapattu, Hasini Perera(c), Imesha Dulani, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Prasadani Weerakkody(wk), Udeshika Prabodhani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Tharika Sewwandi

West Indies Women

West Indies Women have a lot of explosive batters in their arsenal right from Deandra Dottin to Stafanie Taylor, the captain. They have good pace and spin attacks as well.

Likely XI: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Chinelle Henry, Stafanie Taylor(c), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle(wk), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Prediction

This is going to be a neck-to-neck encounter between two strong sides. However, with West Indies Women having a better pace battery than the Sri Lankan Women, we can expect the Caribbean unit to come out on top.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code

