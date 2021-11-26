ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021, Thailand Women vs USA Women: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather forecast, Pitch report and Live streaming details

Thailand Women and USA Women will lock horns in the 10th match of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021. It is set to take place at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe on November 27, Friday.

Thailand Women got a much-needed boost after defeating Bangladesh Women via the Duckworth Lewis-Stern method in their most recent encounter.

Though they lost to Pakistan Women badly in their first encounter, Thailand covered it up by gaining a massive win over Bangladesh Women. Thailand Women are now in second spot in Group B.

On the other hand, USA Women are struggling to find a proper plan to collect wins in the tournament. While the other teams are giving good enough competition, USA Women are failing to find the momentum. They are the current wooden spoon holders of Group B.

Thailand Women vs USA Women Match Details

Match: Thailand Women vs USA Women, Match 10

Date and Time: November 27, 2021, Friday, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

Thailand Women vs USA Women Weather Report

There will be no rain interruption during the game while the temperatures will hover around 20-25 degrees Celsius. Both batters and bowlers will love these weather conditions.

Thailand Women vs USA Women Pitch Report

The surfaces laid at this venue are giving scores above 230 in the first innings. If the batters spend some time and go for runs in the latter stages of the game, chasing can be quite easy. Bowlers need to find the right lines and lengths to pick up timely wickets.

Thailand Women vs USA Women Probable XIs

Thailand Women

Captain Naruemol Chaiwai is expected to hold the innings together while batting in the middle-order. Nannapat Koncharoenkai will continue to keep wickets.

Likely XI: Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Thipatcha Putthawong, Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chantam, Suleeporn Laomi, Sornnarin Tippoch, Rosenan Kanoh, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(wk), Onnicha Kamchomphu

USA Women

Akshatha Rao and Anika Kolan are the designated openers for the USA Women. Tara Norris’ is one of the players to watch out for in this contest.

Likely XI: Akshatha Rao, Anika Kolan, Gargi Bhogle, Geetika Kodali, Lisa Ramjit, Mahika Kandanala, Moksha Chaudhary, Sara Farooq, Shebani Bhaskar, Sindhu Sriharsha(c)(wk), Tara Norris

Thailand Women vs USA Women Prediction

Thailand Women went on to defeat a highly-rated Bangladesh side in the last game quite comfortably. Meanwhile, USA Women are struggling to find any positives in the tournament and their losing streak might continue in this game as well.

Thailand Women vs USA Women live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code

