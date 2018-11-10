ICC Women’s World T20 2018: India, Australia and West Indies register victories on the opening day

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 130 // 10 Nov 2018, 11:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Harmanpreet Kaur

It was a great start to the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 as India, Australia and West Indies registered victories on opening day of the prestigious tournament.

The Indian eves started the tournament with a bang, defeating New Zealand by 34 runs. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bat first. India were struggling at 41 for 3 at the end of 6 overs, then came Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues superb partnership of 134 runs for 4th wicket which set the foundation for a big total.

Kaur played with lots of aggression and smashed the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the ground. The Indian captain became the first Indian women to score a century in T20Is. With Kaur 103, Rodrigues 59, India posted a massive total of 194 for 5.

Peterson and Suzie Bates got the team off to a decent start adding 52 runs for the opening before Indian spinner’s choked New Zealand batting line up. Poonam Yadav and Hemalatha picked 3 wickets. India won the match by 34 runs. They will now take on Pakistan in their next match on 11th November.

The tournament favourites Australia got off to a winning start, defeating Pakistan by 52 runs in the Group B match. Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bat first. Healy and Mooney 72 runs stand for the opening wicket laid the foundation for a big total. Both Healy and Mooney scored 48 runs each while Captain Meg Lanning made 41. Australia women posted a competitive total of 165 for 5 in 20 overs.

The Pakistani women were never in the run chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Bismah Maroof was the top scorer for Pakistan with 26. Australia restricted Pakistan to 113 for 8 in 20 overs and won the match by a massive 52 runs.

Pakistan will take on India on the 11th while Australia will take on Ireland on the same day.

In the final match of the day, defending Champions West Indies defeated Bangladesh by 60 runs in Group A match. Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun won the toss and decided to bowl first. A great bowling performance by Bangladesh bowlers helped them to restrict West Indies to 106 for 8 in 20 overs. Knight was the top scorer for West Indies with 32 while Stephanie Taylor with 29. Alam took 3 wickets, Rumana Ahmed took 2.

The hosts bowled brilliantly and did not allow Bangladesh team to score runs easily. Dottin was brilliant with the ball for West Indies picking 5 for 6 in 3.4 overs. West Indies bowled out Bangladesh for just 46 in 14.4 overs.

Bangladesh will take on England in their next match on the 12th while West Indies will face South Africa on the 14th November at St Lucia.