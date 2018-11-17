ICC Women’s World T20 2018: Semi-finalists line-up decided

Shurbsole picking up an hattrick

The Women's World T20 is on, and the semi-finalists line-up has been decided as England and West Indies qualify from Group A as they defeated their opponents in crucial matches played at St Lucia.

England progressed through to the semi-finals with a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the first match of day 7. South African captain Dan Van Niekerk won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a poor batting display by the South African team who did not start well losing the wicket of Lee in the 3rd over.

At the end of 6 overs, South Africa scored 24 for 1. From 55 for 4, South Africa were bowled out for 85 in 19.3 overs. Shrubsole picked up a hat trick dismissing Ismail, Klaas and Fourie. For South Africa, Tryon was the top scorer with 27.

Chasing the target of 86 runs to win, Wyatt and Beaumont got the team off to a flying start putting 41 runs in first 6 overs. England chased down the target of 86 runs in 14.1 overs. Wyatt made 27 while Beaumont made 24. Van Niekerk took 2 for 13.

England 87 for 3 in 14.1 overs ( Wyatt 27, Beaumont 24, Van Niekerk 2/13) beat South Africa 85 in 19.3 overs ( Tryon 27, Sciver 3/3, Shrubsole 3/11) by 7 wickets.

West Indies qualify for the semi-finals

The defending Champions West Indies outclassed their opponents Sri Lanka by 82 runs played at St Lucia to qualify for ICC Women’s World T20 semi-finals. West Indies captain Taylor won the toss and decided to bat first.

A great opening start by Matthews and Dottin scoring 72 runs in the first six overs gave a solid foundation for a big total. Both of them added 94 runs for the first wicket. Captain Taylor also scored 41 runs which helped West Indies post a massive total of 187 for 5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka was never in the chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals. At the end of 6 overs, Sri Lanka scored 33 for 2. Atthapthu was the top scorer with 44 runs. West Indies bowled out Sri Lanka for 104 in 17.4 overs.

West Indies 187 for 5 in 20 overs ( Matthews 62, Dottin 49, Taylor 41, Ranasinghe 1/21) beat Sri Lanka 104 in 17.4 overs ( Atapattu 44, Matthews 3/16) by 83 runs.

West Indies and England have qualified from Group A while India and Australia have qualified from Group B.

The matches between India and Australia at Guyana today, also England and West Indies on 18th will decide the pool toppers.