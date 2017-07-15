ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Australia vs South Africa, 5 Talking Points

Australia registered yet another comprehensive win.

@Prosen02 by Prasenjit Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jul 2017, 23:32 IST

Mooney and Bolton got Australia off to a great start

The Australian eves, on Saturday, registered a comprehensive victory over their South African counterparts by 59 runs at Taunton. Australia rode on fifties from Beth Mooney (53), Nicole Bolton (79) and Elysse Perry (55) to post a total of 269 on the board before getting bowled out in the penultimate over of the innings.

Sune Luus was the pick of the South African bowlers with figures of 5/67.

South Africa made a shaky start to the chase, losing Lizelle Lee cheaply (9). However, Laura Wolvaardt (71) ensured that South Africa remained in the hunt with her magnificent innings that unfortunately ended up in a losing cause. The Australian bowlers bowled well in tandem to dismiss South Africa for 210 runs.

Jess Jonassen, Perry and Rachael Haynes picked up a couple of wickets each as Australia won the match by 59 runs. Let us now have a look at the talking points from the match.

#1 Century stand between Australian openers

The Aussie opening duo of Beth Mooney and Nicole Bolton got their team off to a flying start with a century stand. Both batters started off their innings with an attacking mindset and a positive attitude. The duo went about their business at almost the same pace, smashing the South African bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Bolton was the first to bring up her fifty and Mooney followed soon after. Bolton scored 79 runs off 87 deliveries, including 10 boundaries. Mooney, on the other hand, didn’t last long after bringing up her fifty. She was the first batter to be dismissed, scoring 53 runs off 58 deliveries.

Page 1 of 5 Next

Fetching more content...