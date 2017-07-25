ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Rating the Captains

Taking a look at how the captains fared in the Women's World Cup.

@Prosen02 by Prasenjit Opinion 25 Jul 2017, 19:18 IST

Knight stood 7th on the list of players with most runs in the tournament

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 came to a conclusion on Sunday with England winning their fourth World Cup title. It was a hard earned victory for them as the Indian eves gave them a hard time till the very end. India were in the driving seat for the majority of the match until England snatched victory away from them riding on Anya Shrubsole’s terrific death bowling.

While there were agony and pain on one side, there was joy and ecstasy on the other. Still, at the end of the day, it was cricket that won. It was a memorable journey throughout.

All the eight captains tried their best to marshal their troops in order to bring glory to their country. However, only one of them, Heather Knight, succeeded at the end of a hard fought one-month long battle.

However, the way each of the captains fought made their country proud. Let us now have a look at how all the captains fared in the tournament.

#1 Heather Knight- 9/10

The English skipper, who brought glory to her country for the fourth time in 11 editions, is the topper of the class. The way she led the side and fought back after their initial setback against India was commendable.

She didn’t lose a single match after that and had an unbeaten run till the very end. She stood 7th on the list of players with most runs in the tournament and 4th among her teammates with 364 runs in 9 matches. Moreover, she made a useful contribution with the ball as well, claiming 8 wickets in 9 matches.

