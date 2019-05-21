×
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why Bangladesh could spring a surprise

Pulkit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
217   //    21 May 2019, 10:46 IST

Mashrafe Mortaza relishes with Tri-series trophy.
Mashrafe Mortaza relishes with Tri-series trophy.

Gone are those days when the Bangladesh cricket team were only about claiming one or two upsets here and there. They have made notable progress, especially in ODI cricket in recent years. 2015 was an unforgettable year for Bangladesh cricket as they made it to the knock-out stages of the World Cup for the first time in their history, and then won ODI series against India and South Africa at home. In 2016, they played the final of the Asia Cup, and in the following year, they made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions Trophy. In 2018, they again played the final of the Asia Cup.

Since 2015, their winning percentage in ODI cricket is 57%, way better than their overall win percentage of 34. In the mentioned period, their W/L ratio is better than Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Afghanistan.

Now, Bangladesh are raring to play at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Prior to the marquee tournament, Bangladesh have won a tri-series against West Indies and Ireland. The Tigers' emphatic performances in the tri-series bodes well for them going into the World Cup as a confident unit. They are looking in great touch and will be hoping for some magical performance in England and Wales.

In this article, we will talk about the three reasons why Bangladesh can spring a surprise at the World Cup.

#1 Experienced squad

It will be fifth appearance for Mortaza at the World Cup.
It will be fifth appearance for Mortaza at the World Cup.

Bangladesh have one of the most experienced squads heading into the World Cup. Four players in their squad, namely Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mushfiqur Rahim have the experience of playing three or more World Cups. While Mortaza has played four World Cups since 2003, the other three have featured in three World Cups since 2007. At a stage like the World Cup, the experience of these players might ease things for Bangladesh. Their experience might not let Bangladesh get overconfident if they start well so that they can continue their good work to last long in the tournament.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Mashrafe Mortaza Shakib Al Hasan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule & Venue
