ICC World Cup 2019: 3 selection problems India might face during the tournament

Shubham Kulkarni
ANALYST
2.52K   //    16 May 2019, 14:22 IST

Indian team might face a few problems during the selection
Indian team might face a few problems during the selection

We witnessed some top-class cricket in the biggest T20 tournament of the world but now it’s time to witness even more high-quality cricket in the biggest tournament of cricket. The ICC World Cup isn’t far away and everybody is eagerly waiting for it. England will be hosting the World Cup after 20 years and the conditions are as different as they can be. In 1999, there was swing and seam whereas this time the pitches will be like highways. They are pretty flat and scores in excess of 300 or even 350 are a must. The bowlers will have to be at their best or they will go the distance in the upcoming World Cup.

Talking about the favourites, the hosts are definitely up at the top as they are the No.1 ODI side in the world right now. Alongside England, India too starts as one of the favourites. India, the runners-up in the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, would look to go all the way this time. India has a well-balanced unit but still, they will face a few problems when it comes to selection. So here are the three problems India will face while selecting their team. 

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Mohammed Shami: Who is the second pacer?

It would be a hard choice between Shami and Bhuvi
It would be a hard choice between Shami and Bhuvi

After performing consistently for India in all the three formats for the last 18-24 months, there should be no doubt that Jasprit Bumrah will be the first choice pacer in the Indian team. He is probably the most important player in the team after Virat Kohli.

India like in to go with two spinners and then there is Hardik Pandya as their fifth bowler, so only one pacer's spot remains open. So, the main question is to who will partner Bumrah in the World Cup?

Mohammad Shami was an integral part of the 2015 World Cup in which India made the semis whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a constant for the last 12-18 months. Shami has been in great form while on the other hand, Bhuvi can swing the ball upfront if the conditions are favourable.

Shami is a genuine wicket-taker but Bhuvi is a better death bowler. It would be a tough choice between these two pacers. Having said that, at the moment it seems as if Shami might just be slightly ahead in the race.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Kuldeep Yadav Vijay Shankar
Fetching more content...
