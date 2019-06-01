×
World Cup 2019: Australia vs Afghanistan - 5 players to look out for

Roald Grobler
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
65   //    01 Jun 2019, 07:48 IST

The Australian cricket team
The Australian cricket team

Defending champions Australia face off against Afghanistan in their World Cup 2019 match on the 1st of June at Bristol. Australia has every reason to believe that it is a fixture that they can emerge victorious in.

After a miserable 2018 in which they won only two of their 13 ODI matches, the 2015 tournament winners bounced back this year just in time for the World Cup. They have won nine of their 13 matches thus far, including series victories over India and Pakistan.

But they should not make the mistake of underestimate Afghanistan, who are improving by the day. Over the last four years, the Asian minnows have recorded upset wins against the West-Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

A few of their key players must perform for them to stand any chance of spoiling Australia’s party. Let us analyze five players to look out for ahead of the match on Saturday. 

#5 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins

Australia will hope that Cummins remains fit at the World Cup 2019, given his history with injuries. This will be his second World Cup campaign, having been part of the 2015 edition where Australia won their fifth title. Cummins only featured in two matches, picking up five wickets.

The pacer has picked up 82 wickets from 48 matches in his ODI career. He has enjoyed an outstanding 2019, taking 17 wickets in six matches at an average of 14.29.  

The 26-year-old is set to open the bowling with Mitchell Starc on Saturday. Afghanistan’s batsmen will have a tough job facing off against Starc and Cummins with the new ball. 

Cummins can trouble the Afghanistan batsman with his frightening pace and bounce. He will hope to build up the pressure, paving the way for spinners Nathan Lyon and Adam Zampa to strike in the middle overs. 

Spinner Glenn Maxwell and seam bowler Marcus Stoinis will add extra bowling options from overs 10 to 40. 


