ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan announce new captain for World Cup 2019 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
22   //    06 Apr 2019, 16:55 IST

Afghanistan players during the 2015 World Cup
Afghanistan players during the 2015 World Cup

What's the story

Afghanistan has been dealt a major blow as they have announced Gulbadin Naib as their one-day international captain for the 2019 World Cup. Their regular captain Asghar Stankzai has been sacked ahead of the prestigious tournament.

Ashgar led Afghanistan to their 2nd World Cup participation by finishing in the top 2 of World Cup qualifier played in 2018 in Zimbabwe. In 2015, they qualified for their first ever World Cup. They defeated Scotland to register their first World Cup win.

The Background

Afghanistan has made rapid strides in international cricket since their ODI debut in 2009 against Scotland. In the recently concluded Asia Cup in 2018, they reached into the Super 4 stage, defeating Sri Lanka and then defeating Bangladesh.

In the Super 4 stage, they lost close matches to Bangladesh, Pakistan and tied their last league match against India. Among the top nations they have played so far, they have defeated West Indies 3 times. Afghanistan have a top-quality bowling line-up which can surprise any strong batting line up.

In 2018, Afghanistan and Ireland became the new test playing nation. In 2019, Afghanistan won their maiden Test against Ireland.

The heart of the matter

Before the 2019 World, Afghanistan has announced their 23-men training camp squad before returning to Kabul before their 15 men squad will be announced for the prestigious tournament to be held in England from May 30th.

It includes top players like Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan.

The batting department looks decent with the likes Rahmat Shah, Hashmutallh Shahidi, Najib Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, and other players. They will play 6 practice matches in South Africa before coming to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan can surprise any top team on their day. If the batting line-up can post a decent total, then, if conditions help spinners, then can they pose a threat to other teams.

What's next

Afghanistan's Naib would be hoping to lead from the front and with the likes of experienced players they can show their skills at the top level.

Afghans face Australia in their opening match on 1st June at County Ground, Bristol. Here, we look at the 23-men probable squad.

Gulbadin Naib(C), Rashid Khan(VC), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazartullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najib Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Shapoor Zadran, Hamid Hasan, Karim Janat , Qais Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sayed Shirzad, Samiullah Shenwari.



