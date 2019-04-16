×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for World Cup

Suraj Sree Ganesh
FEATURED WRITER
News
241   //    16 Apr 2019, 14:19 IST

Bangladesh have named a strong squad for the competition
Bangladesh have named a strong squad for the competition

Bangladesh have announced their squad for the 2019 World Cup to be held in England and Wales. Mashrafe Mortaza has been named the captain, while all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will don the role of vice-captain.

As always, there have been a few surprises with regards to the team's selection policy. Middle-order batsman Mosaddek Hossain and fast-bowler Abu Jayed have been included in the squad which comes as quite a surprise.

Mosaddek Hossain will make a return to the squad after previously featuring for Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2018. Abu Jayed, on the other hand, has made the cut following his exploits with the ball against New Zealand last month.

The most shocking exclusions from the squad are those of Imrul Kayes and Taskin Ahmed. Imrul Kayes has played 78 ODIs for the nation and has fared reasonably well, boasting an average of 32.

Bangladesh's core looks strong and they will rely heavily on experienced campaigners like Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan.

Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das will be expected to open the innings for the Bangla Tigers and get them off to quick starts. Their strong middle-order will consist of the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan. Their pace attack also looks potent, with Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain in its ranks.

Bangladesh will kick-start their World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Kennington Oval on June 2. Prior to that, they will play two practice matches against Pakistan and India, on May 26 and 28 respectively.

Bangladesh's World Cup squad
Bangladesh's World Cup squad

Having ticked all the boxes, Bangladesh will look to win their maiden World Cup title.

Advertisement

The 15-member squad is as follows:

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Jayed.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Mashrafe Mortaza Shakib Al Hasan
Suraj Sree Ganesh
FEATURED WRITER
MI | CFC | CCFC | RM | David Villa | Sergio Ramos |
ICC Cricket World Cup, Team Stats: Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
11 countries which have hosted the ICC World Cup thus far
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: A tournament with no underdogs
RELATED STORY
Where teams stand before the 2019 World Cup: Afghanistan and Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup: India to play New Zealand and Bangladesh in warm-up matches
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup: A look at the significant stats from India vs Bangladesh matches at the showpiece event
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh's victories over Test-playing nations in ICC tournaments
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019 Schedule: Complete Timetable, Match Timings, PDF Download 
RELATED STORY
Chaminda Vaas - the record-holder for most wickets in the first over of an ODI
RELATED STORY
A glimmer of faith amid disappointment- The curious case of Sabbir Rahman
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us