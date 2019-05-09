×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: Can Rishabh Pant still make it to the Indian squad?

GAURI CHANDRA
ANALYST
Feature
33   //    09 May 2019, 16:38 IST

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been playing some fabulous cricket lately, making his omission from the World Cup 2019 squad look stranger every day.

Pant has been sparkling on the global stage ever since the 2016 U19 World Cup. He made his T20I debut in February 2017 vs England, and has Test centuries in England and Australia already.

Currently, Pant is playing for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019 where his performance so far has been outstanding. His match-winning knock of 49 off 21 balls last night helped Delhi Capitals progress to Qualifier 2, where they will take on against MS Dhoni's CSK. This is the first time in the history of the IPL that Delhi have registered a win at the playoff stage.

Before we talk about Pant's chances of getting into the World Cup squad, let's take a look at some of his amazing stats.

Test career

Pant has played a total of nine Test matches where he has scored 696 runs at an average of 49.71, with two hundreds and two fifties.

Highest score: 159*

Catches / stumpings: 40 / 2

ODI career

Pant has only played 5 ODIs so far where he has scored 93 runs at an average of 23.25, with no fifties or hundreds.

Highest score: 36

Advertisement

Catches / stumpings: 5 / 0

T20I career

Pant has played a total of 15 T20Is where he has scored 233 runs at an average of 19.41 with one half-century.

Highest score: 58

Catches / stumpings: 3 / 0

IPL 2019 performance

Having played 15 matches so far, Pant has already put on 450 runs on the board with a stunning strike rate of 162.95, accompanied by three fifties.

Highest score: 78*

Catches / stumpings: 18 / 6

Such impressive figures will make anyone wonder why Pant is not in the World Cup squad. India are all set to play their opening World Cup match on June 5, and Pant along with Ambati Rayudu are the designated standby batsmen for the event.

However, Kedar Jadhav recently picked up an injury and there's a chance he may not play in England. In that case, one of Pant or Rayudu may be called up as a replacement.

India can still make changes to the squad until 22 May, and Jadhav is facing race against time to prove his fitness for the event. If he can't recover in time, that may prove to be a blessing in disguise for Pant and Rayudu.

But who will the selectors give preference to between these two players? Rayudu has had a poor IPL, but his international limited overs record is far better than Pant's. And the selectors have already stated in the past that IPL performance wouldn't be considered for World Cup selection.

It might be touch-and-go as far as Pant's World Cup selection is concerned. But his fans would be hoping that he does get the nod ahead of Rayudu, because he brings an x-factor to any team he is a part of.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Indian Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Ricky Ponting expresses surprise at Rishabh Pant's exclusion from India's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Rishabh Pant’s match-winning knock against SRH is no reason to pillory the selectors for his exclusion from the World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Will Rishabh Pant make it into the squad?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 players that could join the Indian squad if Kedar Jadhav is ruled out
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Players who should have made it into the Indian World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
ICC WC 2019 | Why the selectors were right to drop Rishabh Pant
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: How India can fit both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why the selectors were right to leave out Rishabh Pant
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why the selectors are right to select Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why Dinesh Karthik was chosen ahead of Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us