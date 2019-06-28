×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Afghanistan match preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
73   //    28 Jun 2019, 15:59 IST

 Pakistan would be looking to avenge their defeat against Afghanistan in the warm-up match
 Pakistan would be looking to avenge their defeat against Afghanistan in the warm-up match

Another Asian derby is set to unfold when the high-flying Pakistan lock horns with Afghanistan at Headingley, Leeds. Having outplayed New Zealand in their previous encounter, Pakistan seem to be in terrific form in the second half of World Cup 2019.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's men will have to win both their remaining games if they want to retain a chance of reaching the semifinals, while Afghanistan will be looking to play for pride and spoil Pakistan’s party in the upcoming match.

Afghanistan, the only team to remain winless so far in this World Cup, almost defeated India in a close encounter. Meanwhile, Pakistan would be eyeing to avenge their defeat to Afghanistan in the warm-up game.

We can expect another intriguing battle when these two sides take on each other in the 36th fixture of the ICC World Cup.

Match details

Date: Saturday, 29th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Advertisement

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 226

Avg 2nd Innings score: 207

Highest Total: 351/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Lowest Total: 93/10 (36.2 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Highest Chased: 324/2 (37.3 Ov) by SL vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 165/9 (60 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Head-to-head Record 

Total: 3

Pakistan: 3

Afghanistan: 0

Team news

Pakistan

Pakistan are likely to bring in Hasan Ali in place of Imad Wasim because the Afghanistan batsmen play spin really well.

Afghanistan

Hamid Hassan might feature in the starting lineup for Afghanistan, with Dawlat Zadran making way for the veteran. 

Squads

Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain.

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib (C), Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Shahzad, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman,

Key Players

Pakistan

- Imam-ul-Haq

- Babar Azam

- Mohammad Amir

Afghanistan

- Hazratullah Zazai

- Mohammad Nabi

- Rashid Khan

Probable Playing XI

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Sohail, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir

Afghanistan

Ikram Ali Khil, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ashgar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Aftab Alam and Hamid Hassan.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Gulbadin Naib
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up match details, venue stats and team news
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Afghanistan, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: CWC 2019 Warm-up Preview, Head-to-head stats, Key Players and Squads
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs Afghanistan, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia Match Preview
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan stun Pakistan by 3 wickets in first warm-up game 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 24, England vs Afghanistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Match preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 31, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs New Zealand - Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Yesterday
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35
SL 85/3 (17.0 ov)
RSA
LIVE
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us