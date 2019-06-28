World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Afghanistan match preview
Another Asian derby is set to unfold when the high-flying Pakistan lock horns with Afghanistan at Headingley, Leeds. Having outplayed New Zealand in their previous encounter, Pakistan seem to be in terrific form in the second half of World Cup 2019.
Sarfaraz Ahmed's men will have to win both their remaining games if they want to retain a chance of reaching the semifinals, while Afghanistan will be looking to play for pride and spoil Pakistan’s party in the upcoming match.
Afghanistan, the only team to remain winless so far in this World Cup, almost defeated India in a close encounter. Meanwhile, Pakistan would be eyeing to avenge their defeat to Afghanistan in the warm-up game.
We can expect another intriguing battle when these two sides take on each other in the 36th fixture of the ICC World Cup.
Match details
Date: Saturday, 29th June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 226
Avg 2nd Innings score: 207
Highest Total: 351/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Lowest Total: 93/10 (36.2 Ov) by ENG vs AUS
Highest Chased: 324/2 (37.3 Ov) by SL vs ENG
Lowest Defended: 165/9 (60 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Head-to-head Record
Total: 3
Pakistan: 3
Afghanistan: 0
Team news
Pakistan
Pakistan are likely to bring in Hasan Ali in place of Imad Wasim because the Afghanistan batsmen play spin really well.
Afghanistan
Hamid Hassan might feature in the starting lineup for Afghanistan, with Dawlat Zadran making way for the veteran.
Squads
Pakistan
Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain.
Afghanistan
Gulbadin Naib (C), Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Shahzad, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman,
Key Players
Pakistan
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Babar Azam
- Mohammad Amir
Afghanistan
- Hazratullah Zazai
- Mohammad Nabi
- Rashid Khan
Probable Playing XI
Pakistan
Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Sohail, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir
Afghanistan
Ikram Ali Khil, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ashgar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Aftab Alam and Hamid Hassan.