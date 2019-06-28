World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Afghanistan match preview

Pakistan would be looking to avenge their defeat against Afghanistan in the warm-up match

Another Asian derby is set to unfold when the high-flying Pakistan lock horns with Afghanistan at Headingley, Leeds. Having outplayed New Zealand in their previous encounter, Pakistan seem to be in terrific form in the second half of World Cup 2019.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's men will have to win both their remaining games if they want to retain a chance of reaching the semifinals, while Afghanistan will be looking to play for pride and spoil Pakistan’s party in the upcoming match.

Afghanistan, the only team to remain winless so far in this World Cup, almost defeated India in a close encounter. Meanwhile, Pakistan would be eyeing to avenge their defeat to Afghanistan in the warm-up game.

We can expect another intriguing battle when these two sides take on each other in the 36th fixture of the ICC World Cup.

Match details

Date: Saturday, 29th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 226

Avg 2nd Innings score: 207

Highest Total: 351/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Lowest Total: 93/10 (36.2 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Highest Chased: 324/2 (37.3 Ov) by SL vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 165/9 (60 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Head-to-head Record

Total: 3

Pakistan: 3

Afghanistan: 0

Team news

Pakistan

Pakistan are likely to bring in Hasan Ali in place of Imad Wasim because the Afghanistan batsmen play spin really well.

Afghanistan

Hamid Hassan might feature in the starting lineup for Afghanistan, with Dawlat Zadran making way for the veteran.

Squads

Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain.

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib (C), Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Shahzad, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman,

Key Players

Pakistan

- Imam-ul-Haq

- Babar Azam

- Mohammad Amir

Afghanistan

- Hazratullah Zazai

- Mohammad Nabi

- Rashid Khan

Probable Playing XI

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Sohail, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir

Afghanistan

Ikram Ali Khil, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ashgar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Aftab Alam and Hamid Hassan.