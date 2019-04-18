ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa announce squad for the tournament

CSA has announced the squad for the upcoming World Cup

What's the story?

South Africa has announced their 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 which is scheduled to start from May 30. Faf du Plessis will lead the Proteas, who will be looking to lift the World Cup for the very first time.

In case you didn't know...

Several teams have already announced their squads for the ICC World Cup and South Africa is the latest team to make the announcement. The Proteas have always faltered during the final stages of the tournament and they will look to make amends in the upcoming edition by securing the trophy.

The heart of the matter

Faf du Plessis will lead this strong squad which has the right mix of experience and youth in the setup. Hashim Amla, who has been in a rough patch in the last year has been given the ticket to England although there were doubts regarding his selection. Experienced all-rounder JP Duminy, who recently came back to competitive cricket after an injury lay-off, has also been drafted into the squad. Dale Steyn has also been included in the squad which boasts of a strong pace bowling department comprising the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Anrich Nortje.

Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen have been rewarded for their good form while the regulars in Quinton de Kock, David Miller, and Imran Tahir have also made it to the squad. Tabraiz Shamsi will be Tahir's deputy in the spin-bowling department while Dwaine Pretorius will be one of the all-rounders who will represent South Africa at the World Cup.

South Africa's Squad for World Cup 2019: Faf du Plessis (c), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock(wk), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi

What's next?

With a strong squad which has all its bases covered, South Africa will surely be one of the teams to look out for in the World Cup. South Africa will be a part of the first game of the World Cup as they take on hosts England on May 30th.