×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa announce squad for the tournament

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
301   //    18 Apr 2019, 17:55 IST

CSA has announced the squad for the upcoming World Cup
CSA has announced the squad for the upcoming World Cup

What's the story?

South Africa has announced their 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 which is scheduled to start from May 30. Faf du Plessis will lead the Proteas, who will be looking to lift the World Cup for the very first time.

In case you didn't know...

Several teams have already announced their squads for the ICC World Cup and South Africa is the latest team to make the announcement. The Proteas have always faltered during the final stages of the tournament and they will look to make amends in the upcoming edition by securing the trophy.

The heart of the matter

Faf du Plessis will lead this strong squad which has the right mix of experience and youth in the setup. Hashim Amla, who has been in a rough patch in the last year has been given the ticket to England although there were doubts regarding his selection. Experienced all-rounder JP Duminy, who recently came back to competitive cricket after an injury lay-off, has also been drafted into the squad. Dale Steyn has also been included in the squad which boasts of a strong pace bowling department comprising the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Anrich Nortje.

Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen have been rewarded for their good form while the regulars in Quinton de Kock, David Miller, and Imran Tahir have also made it to the squad. Tabraiz Shamsi will be Tahir's deputy in the spin-bowling department while Dwaine Pretorius will be one of the all-rounders who will represent South Africa at the World Cup.

South Africa's Squad for World Cup 2019: Faf du Plessis (c), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock(wk), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi

What's next?

With a strong squad which has all its bases covered, South Africa will surely be one of the teams to look out for in the World Cup. South Africa will be a part of the first game of the World Cup as they take on hosts England on May 30th.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Hashim Amla Faf du Plessis ICC World Cup 2019 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup 2019: Who will make it to South Africa's squad for the tournament?
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Strongest South Africa Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Biggest game-changer for South Africa.
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 cricketers set to retire after the tournament
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can help South Africa win the World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup, Team stats: South Africa
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup heroes from 2015 who will not play World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Recalling 5 of the most iconic moments from ICC World Cup 2015
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup: A look at the significant stats from India vs South Africa matches at the showpiece event
RELATED STORY
5 Bowling greats who could retire post the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us