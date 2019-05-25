×
ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs South Africa warm-up match details, venue stats and team news

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
146   //    25 May 2019, 14:55 IST

Chris Gayle will be the X factor for the Windies in this World Cup
Chris Gayle will be the X factor for the Windies in this World Cup

The stage is set for the most prestigious cricket carnival to begin, with the ICC World Cup 2019 less than a week away.

When the tournament began in 1975, West Indies were a major force to reckon with. However, the scenario is slightly different now, and the team that once used to dominate world cricket is now regarded as the underdog. Meanwhile South Africa would be eyeing to shed their chokers tag and try to go all the way in the upcoming World Cup.

West Indies have named a balanced squad for the tournament, with a good combination of youth and experience. Captain Jason Holder's prime focus will be to bring back the attacking cricket that their opponents used to fear at one point of time.

Shai Hope and Chris Gayle complement each other’s batting style at the top of the order while Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel will lead the bowling attack. With match-winners like Gayle, Andre Russell and Holder in their ranks, the Windies can outplay any team on their day. They certainly have the raw talent, but it’s their temperament and consistency which will be tested throughout this World Cup.

On the other hand, South Africa have started their campaign on a positive note, beating Sri Lanka by 87 runs in the first warm-up game. Their batting has been their strength since the last few years, and almost all the batters chipped in with useful contributions in the opening match.

Hashim Amla made a solid 65 at the top of the order followed by skipper’s Faf du Plessis sensational 88-run knock off 69 balls to take the Proteas' score to 338. The bowling unit also did their job brilliantly, taking all the 10 wickets in 42 overs. 

Andile Phehlukwayo took four wickets to topple the middle order while Lungi Ngidi bagged two crucial wickets at the top to dismantle their chase. South Africa would be hoping to keep up their winning momentum heading into the World Cup.

Match details

Date: Sunday, 26th May 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar 

Venue stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 244

Avg 2nd Innings score: 216

Highest Total: 369/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs WI

Lowest Total: 92/10 (24.5 Ov) by ZIM vs Eng

Highest total chased: 359/4 (44.5 Ov) by Eng vs PAK

Lowest total defended: 182/10 (50 Ov) by NZ vs Eng

Team news

West Indies

- Chris Gayle is featuring in his last World Cup before his international retirement.

- Andre Russell makes a comeback into the squad following his tremendous form, despite playing just one ODI since 2015.

South Africa

- Quinton de Kock might play at the top of order ahead of Aiden Markram.

- Dale Steyn could replace Ngidi in the bowling attack.

Squads

West Indies

Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, *Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.

Key players

West Indies

- Chris Gayle

- Shai Hope

- Jason Holder 

South Africa

- Faf du Plessis

- Andile Phehlukwayo

- Imran Tahir

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Jason Holder
