ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Match 1, Zimbabwe vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe and Nepal are set to lock horns in a Group A match of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Sunday, June 18. The Harare Sports Club will host the contest.

Zimbabwe, captained by Craig Ervine, have a power-packed squad at their disposal. Skipper Ervine is an accomplished batter along with the likes of Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza in the middle order.

Innocent Kaia is a promising youngster with loads of talent. Ryan Burl is a powerful striker of the ball and can also chip in with handy leg breaks. Blessing Muzarabani will lead the Zimbabwean bowling attack in the tournament.

Nepal will be captained by Rohit Paudel, who has been a prolific run-scorer for his team. Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami and Gyanendra Malla are among their most experienced players.

Sandeep Lamichhane recently became the fastest bowler to pick up 100 wickets in ODIs in only his 42nd match. The leg-spinner is expected to play a massive role if Nepal are to advance to the main event in India.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal: Head-to-Head

Zimbabwe and Nepal are yet to face each other in ODIs.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Nepal, World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 18, 2023, Sunday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Harare is generally a sporting one. Teams would not mind chasing on this surface. The track will have a bit on offer for both pacers and spinners.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The sun will be out throughout the game.

Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans

Nepal

Aasif Sheikh (WK), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (C), Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC

Zimbabwe vs Nepal Match Prediction

Zimbabwe will go into the match as favourites. They have a full-strength squad and will also be aware of conditions in Harare. Nepal will do well to give them a fight.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this contest.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

