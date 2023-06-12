West Indies and Scotland are set to lock horns in Match No.1 of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up on June 13. The Harare Sports Club will host the contest.

West Indies will be captained by Shai Hope, who has a massive task in hand. The Caribbean team was expected to make it through to the World Cup directly, but that was not the case in the end.

A number of their key players who did not take part in the series against the UAE will be making their comeback. Johnson Charles, who broke into the T20 team, will also want to perform in the 50-over format.

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, also have a strong squad at their disposal. George Munsey, Matthew Cross, and skipper Berrington carry a lot of experience and will be needed to perform.

Chris Greaves and Michael Leask are the specialist all-rounders in the team. Alasdair Evans and Safyaan Sharif are the pace bowling options. Hamza Tahir and Mark Watt are the specialist spinners.

West Indies vs Scotland Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Scotland, World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up, Match 1

Date and Time: June 13, 2023, Tuesday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

West Indies vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare has been a decent one for the batters. Bowlers need to be on their mark to pick wickets. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

West Indies vs Scotland Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Harare. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around 27 degrees.

West Indies vs Scotland Probable XIs

West Indies

Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

Scotland

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

*Since it is a warm-up match, all players in the squads will be eligible to take part

West Indies vs Scotland Match Prediction

West Indies will go into the match as firm favorites as they have quite a few of their big players back in the squad.

Prediction: West Indies to win this contest.

West Indies vs Scotland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

