ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, Warm-Up Match 2: Zimbabwe vs Oman probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction, live streaming details

Zimbabwe and Oman are set to lock horns in Match No. 2 of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up on June 13. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host the contest.

Zimbabwe have a strong squad at their disposal and are one of the favorites to finish at the top of their group. Sikandar Raza, who recently played for Punjab Kings in the IPL, needs to bring all his experience to the fore.

Blessing Muzarabani has been leading their pace attack for quite some time and a lot will depend on him. The likes of Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, and Tendai Chatara also need to come to the fore.

Oman will be captained by all-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood, who has a significant amount of experience playing international cricket. Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas are two of their most prolific run-scorers.

Bilal Khan is expected to lead the bowling attack. Kaleemullah and Fayyaz Butt are the other fast-bowling options for Oman. Naseem Khushi and Kashyap Prajapati are also handy with the bat.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Scotland, World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up, Match 2

Date and Time: June 13, 2023, Tuesday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue should be a sporting one, with both batters and bowlers benefitting. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant as there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah

*Since it is a warm-up match, all players in the squads will be eligible to take part.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Match Prediction

Zimbabwe will go into the upcoming game as favourites. They will be aware of the conditions and Oman may not find it easy to beat them.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this contest.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : 0 votes