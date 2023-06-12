ICC World Cup Qualifier Warm-up 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

As we build up to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Tournament in Zimbabwe, the warm-up fixtures have been announced ahead of time. The fixtures will commence on June 13 and end on June 15 which will see a total of 10 matches being played.

The warm-up fixture will primarily feature West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe, Oman, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Ireland, USA, UAE, and USA. Matches will be played across five different venues - Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Cricket Club, Old Hararians Cricket Club, Queen’s Sports Club, and Bulawayo Athletic Club.

All competing teams will get much-needed practice and will be able to acclimatize to the current conditions before the commencement of the CWC Qualifier on June 18.

ICC World Cup Qualifier Warm-up 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times as per IST)

Tuesday, 13 June

West Indies v Scotland, 12:30 PM IST

Zimbabwe v Oman, 12:30 PM IST

Nepal v UAE, 12:30 PM IST

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, 12:30 PM IST

Ireland v USA, 12:30 PM IST

Thursday, 15 June

Nepal v Oman, 12:30 PM IST

West Indies v UAE, 12:30 PM IST

Zimbabwe v Scotland, 12:30 PM IST

Ireland v Netherlands, 12:30 PM IST

Sri Lanka v USA, 12:30 PM IST

ICC World Cup Qualifier Warm-up 2023: Live-Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC World Cup Qualifier Warm-up 2023 won't be telecasted or live-streamed.

ICC World Cup Qualifier Warm-up 2023: Full Squads

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah

Scotland

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

UAE

Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed.

USA

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq

West Indies

Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

Zimbabwe

Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

