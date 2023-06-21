ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 10, Netherlands vs USA: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Netherlands are all set to square off against the United States in a Group B clash of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. This game will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, June 22.

The Dutch did not have a great start to the tournament as they suffered a six wickets defeat against the hosts Zimbabwe in a high-scoring match.

After being asked to bat, Vikramjit Singh (88) and Scott Edwards (83) hit useful fifties as they posted a massive score of 315/6 in 50 overs. Defending 316, the bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the home team successfully chased down the target with nearly 10 overs to spare.

Sikander Raza scored an incredible unbeaten 102 runs off just 54 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and eight sixes.

The USA, on the other hand, desperately needs a victory to stay alive in these ICC World Cup Qualifiers. Following a six-wicket loss against Nepal in the previous game, the team slipped to fourth place in the points table with a net run rate of -0.812.

Batting first, Shayan Jahangir played a blistering knock of 110 runs off just 79 balls at a strike rate of 126.59. However, he failed to receive any support from the other end as the team got bundled for a mere 207 runs in 49 overs.

In response, Nepal easily chased down the target in 43 overs to hand the USA their second consecutive defeat in these ICC World Cup Qualifiers.

Netherlands vs USA Head to Head

Netherlands has won the only ODI played between both teams at the international level.

Netherlands wins - 1.

USA wins - 0.

No Results - 0.

Netherlands vs USA Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs USA, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

Date and Time: June 22, 2023, Thursday, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare.

Netherlands vs USA Pitch Report

The pitch at Takashinga Sports Club is a belter of surface which supports batters throughout the game. There will be very little assistance available for the seamers with the new ball and batters will enjoy playing shots at this venue.

Netherlands vs USA Weather Forecast

There are no chances of rain in Harare for the time being. Temperatures will be around 23 degrees Celsius and the sun will be out throughout the game.

Netherlands vs USA Probable XIs

Netherlands

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd.

USA

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Aaron Jones (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Kyle Phillip, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Netherlands vs USA Match Prediction

Both teams are still searching for their first win of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 after facing disappointing defeats in their previous game. However, the Netherlands look like a far more balanced side in both departments and are expected to open their account on Thursday.

Prediction: Netherlands to win the Match 10 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

Netherlands vs USA Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, Fancode.

