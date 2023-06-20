ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 8, Oman vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The eighth match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will see Oman locking horns with UAE in a Group B encounter. The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo will play host to this game on Wednesday, June 21.

Oman had a perfect start to their campaign as they secured a five-wicket victory over Ireland in their opening fixture of the tournament. Bowling first, Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the Irish team to a below-par total of 281/7 in 20 overs.

In response, Kashyap Prajapati played a patient knock of 72 runs off 74 balls to help them get off to a brilliant start in the powerplay. Aqib Ilyas (52) and Zeeshan Maqsood (59) also chipped in with important fifties as Oman successfully chased down the target with 11 balls to spare.

UAE, on the other hand, had a horrible start to the tournament as they suffered a humiliating 175-run loss against Sri Lanka in their opening fixture. Bowling first, the bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as they conceded a mammoth total of 355/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, Wanindu Hasaranga single-handedly destroyed the batting unit of UAE and picked up six wickets as the team got bundled for just 180 runs in 39 overs. Muhammed Waseem (39) and Vriitya Aravind (39) top-scored for the team with the bat.

Oman vs UAE Head to Head

Both teams have won three games apiece while facing each other in the seven international games. However, one game ended in a tie.

Oman Won - 3

UAE Won - 3

No Result - 0

Oman vs UAE Match Details

Match: Oman vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 21, 2023, Wednesday, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Oman vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at Bulawayo Athletic Club is expected to offer a batting friendly surface for the game where the run-scoring is easy. There will be some assistance for the seamers initially, but the surface is expected to remain good for batting throughout the game.

Oman vs UAE Weather Forecast

There are no chances of rain for the time being in Bulawayo. The sun will be out throughout the duration of the game and the temperatures are expected to hover around 7 to 26 degree Celsius.

Oman vs UAE Probable XIs

Oman

Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, and Jay Odedra.

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (c), Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hammed, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, and Rameez Shahzad.

Oman vs UAE Match Prediction

Oman will be entering the match high on confidence after beating an in-form Irish side in the previous game. Meanwhile, UAE will be looking to recover from a huge loss at the hands of Sri Lanka.

Therefore, Oman will start the game as clear favourites to secure second consecutive win in the tournament.

Prediction: Oman to win the match.

Oman vs UAE Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, Fancode

