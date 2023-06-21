ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after UAE vs OMN, Match 8

Ireland’s poor campaign in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 continued after they lost to Scotland by one wicket at the Queen’s Sports Club. They are precariously placed at fourth in the table with a net run rate of -0.177. Scotland, on the other hand, are third in Group B with a net run rate of +0.060.

In the other match of the day, Zeeshan Maqsood’s Oman defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by five wickets at the Bulawayo Athletic Club. With the win, Oman strengthened their grip on the top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.368.

The UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, continue to languish at the bottom of the table with a poor net run rate of -2.003.

Michael Leask heroics power Scotland to win against Ireland in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

The match between Ireland and Scotland went right down to the wire. With two runs needed off the last ball, Michael Leask hit Mark Adair for a four through an inside edge to take Scotland past the finish line. Leask stayed not out on 91 runs off 61 balls with the help of nine fours and four sixes.

On the back of Leask’s knock, Scotland chased down 287 off the last ball. Earlier, Brandon McMullen picked up a five-wicket haul for the Scottish team. Curtis Campher’s 120-run knock for Ireland went in vain.

Oman had it relatively easy against the UAE as they chased down the target of 228 with four overs to spare. Jay Odedra picked up three wickets for 31 runs in seven overs.

Shoaib Khan became the Player of the Match after he stayed not out on 52 off 70 for Oman. Mohammad Nadeem and Aqib Ilyas also scored half-centuries. Ayaan Khan chipped in with a handy 41-run knock off 36 balls.

