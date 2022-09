ICC World Cup Under-19 Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings

The ICC is all set to host the Division 2 Qualifier, the first step on the qualification pathway to the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2024. Already, 11 teams have qualified for the tournament, with five spots remaining, which will be determined through regional qualification pathways.

Division 2 Qualifiers will take place in Asia and Africa. Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2 starts on Thursday, September 29, across two venues at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat. A total of eight teams will participate in the Asian competition, divided into two groups.

Group A of the Division 2 Qualifiers will have Oman, Bhutan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, while Group B will be stacked with Hong Kong, Thailand, Qatar, and Singapore. The finalists of the competition will join the already qualified teams like Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal, and the UAE in the Asia Qualifier in 2023.

ICC U19 Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, September 29

Oman vs Bhutan, 11.00 am

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia, 11.00 am

Friday, September 30

Hong Kong vs Thailand, 11.00 am

Qatar vs Singapore, 11.00 am

Saturday, October 1

Saudi Arabia vs Oman, 11.00 am

Bhutan vs Bahrain, 11.00 am

Sunday, October 2

Singapore vs Thailand, 11.00 am

Hong Kong vs Qatar, 11.00 am

Monday, October 3

Saudi Arabia vs Bhutan, 11.00 am

Oman vs Bahrain, 11.00 am

Tuesday, October 4

Singapore vs Hong Kong, 11.00 am

Thailand vs Qatar, 11.00 am

Thursday, October 6

1st semi-final, 11.00 am

2nd semi-final, 11.00 am

Friday, October 7

Third place final, 11.00 am

Final, 11.00 am

ICC U19 Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2022: Squads

Bhutan

Anand Mongar, Tashi Dorji, Tenjin Rabgey (c), Ugyen Dorji, Karma Dorji, Sangay Tenzin, Tshering Rigden, Tshering Tashi, Ugyen Nenda, Jigme Wangchuk (wk), Khedrup Jangchup, Rigser Namgyel, and Tashi Chophel.

Oman

Ahmed Al Zadjali, Devansh Loya, Mohammad Arafat, Rahil Habibullah, Arjun Dhiman (c), Aryan Bisht, Ashish Kumar, Lakhsmi Narayana, Prateish Ramesh, Aditya Parag (wk), Chaitra Thanki, Glen Menezes, Siddh Mehta, and Tanuj Sivakumar.

Bahrain

Aaryan Kaul, Ananthkrishnan Natesan, Aryan Ashwin (c), Nihar Shirke, Rishabh Ramesh, Tejas Prabhurajan, Vishwaesh Gurumurthy, Abhinav Girish, Nadith Tennakoon, Wazir Ahmad, Muhammad Adil (wk), Aryan Pande, Muhammad Ali, and Shashank Shukla.

Hong Kong

Aarush Garf, Abdul Khan, Jayden Botfield, Parth Bhagwat, Daksh Mangukiya, Malhar Pendse, Mudassar Khan, Ansh Doshi (wk), Ahan Trivedi, Aliyaan Zahir, Anshuk Sharma, Aryan Chandrimani, Darsh Vora, and Soban Muhammad.

Singapore

Aaryan Menon, Jeevan Santhanam (c), Pratham Somani, Venkatesan Thiyanesh, Abhuday Chhajer, Aryaveer Chaudhry, Sidhanth Srikanth, Vihaan Hampihallikar, Vihaan Maheshwari, Adwitya Bhargava (wk), Aaryan Modi, Kabir Biren, Pranav Maheshwari, and Rahil Khan.

Qatar

Jayden Fernando, Lalit Ganesh Babu, Zayed Hussain, Jack Joseph, Riyan Khan, Anantha Madhavan, Luqman Mehmood, Niranjan Muthusawamy, Hetul Patel, Syed Razik, Taha Shahbaz, Aryan Surani, Vismay Trivedi, and Sreenivas Venkatakrishnan.

Saudi Arabia

Adnan, Muhammad Ahmad, Nabeel Akram, Taha Amre, Varun Mudaliar, Fahad Munir, Hanan Nasir, Sashwath Prasad, Mohammad Ramzan, Muhammad Raza, Syed Siddiq, Khaja Sunasara, Mohammad Sunasara, and Zuhair.

Thailand

Thanadon Buri, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Phanuwat Desungnoen, Mohak Dugar, Danuphon Fuangyotpinit, Anucha Kalasi, Sitthikarn Klahan, Burapha Malee, Khanitson Namchaikul, Wiraphan Ngowhuad, Jirasak Pakiaokajee, Nattawut Robkhetram, Siriphum Sonthi, and Supakorn Uamcharoen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far