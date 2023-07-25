ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on July 25 after IND vs WI 2023 2nd Test

Team India find themselves in second position in the ICC World Test Championship points table (2023-25 cycle) after the second Test against West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad ended in a draw on Monday.

India needed eight wickets to clinch the Test on Day 5, while West Indies needed to score 289 runs. However, no play was possible on the last day of the match. As a result, the Test ended in a draw, with India clinching the series by a 1-0 margin.

Looking at India’s standing in the updated ICC World Test Championship points table, they have 16 points, with one win and one draw. Their points percentage (PCT) stands at 66.67. As for West Indies, they are now in fifth position, with four points following one loss and one draw. The Windies’ PCT is 16.67.

Pakistan are currently atop the World Test Championship points table. They have 12 points following the four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle. As they have played one Test and won it, their PCT stands at 100.

Ashes rivals Australia and England are placed third and fourth, respectively, in the WTC points table. The Aussies have 26 points, having secured two wins to go with one defeat and one draw. They were lucky to some extent in retaining the urn as the rain had the final say in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test played at Old Trafford in Manchester. Australia’s PCT is 54.17.

Looking at Ben Stokes-led England, they are currently on 14 points, with one victory, two losses, and a drawn encounter. The English side’s points percentage is 29.17.

Sri Lanka will be looking to get their first points in the World Test Championship points table by putting up a good performance in the ongoing Test against Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo.

When is India’s next World Test Championship match?

There is a long gap before India play their next World Test Championship match. Following the series against West Indies, their focus will now shift to white-ball cricket, with the ODI World Cup to be held in India in October-November.

Team India’s next match in the WTC 2023-25 will be during their tour to South Africa. They will play the Boxing Day Test from December 26 to 30 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The second Test will be held at Newlands in Cape Town from January 3 to 7, 2024.