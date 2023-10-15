ICCA Arabian Cricket League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

ICCA Arabian Cricket League is all set for its third edition, starting on October 15, Sunday. A total of 63 matches have been scheduled with 14 teams competing in the campaign.

Vision Shopping lost to Pacific Group in the first season’s grand finale in 2022, while they made a strong comeback to bag the title in the second season, defeating Future Mattress in March 2023.

Dubai Dare Devils, Dubai Wanderers, Fly Emirates, Gems Education CC, Karwan Cricket Club, Suncorp, The Vision Shopping, and Valley Boys are part of Group A.

In Group B, there are eight teams namely Ajman Heroes, Alif Pharma, DCC Starlets, Dubai Gymkhana, HSBC, Mid-East Metals, Seven Districts, and SolarWinds.

ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai will host all the games of the season. Close to 300 cricketers will compete in this 46-day carnival. The competition will be played in the T20 format.

Each team will play the other side once in a single round-robin format. The top four sides from each group make it to the quarter-finals. Later, the top four sides will lock horns in the semi-finals.

Eventually, the top two sides in the campaign will compete in the grand finale on November 30, Thursday.

ICCA Arabian Cricket League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Match 1 - October 15, Fly Emirates vs Dubai Dare Devils, 6:30pm

Match 2 - October 15, Dubai Wanderers vs Suncorp, 10:45pm

Match 3 - October 16, Solarwinds vs Alif Pharma, 10:45pm

Match 4 - October 17, Gems Education CC vs Suncorp, 10:45pm

Match 5 - October 19, Ajman Heroes vs Alif Pharma, 10:45pm

Match 6 - October 20, The Vision Shopping vs Valley Boys, 6:30pm

Match 7 - October 20, Fly Emirates vs Suncorp, 10:45pm

Match 8 - October 21, Solarwinds vs HSBC, 6:30pm

Match 9 - October 21, Karwan Cricket Club vs Dubai Dare Devils, 10:45pm

Match 10 - October 23, Mid-East Metals vs Dubai Gymkhana, 10:45pm

Match 11 - October 24, Dubai Wanderers vs Valley Boys, 10:45pm

Match 12 - October 26, Karwan Cricket Club vs Fly Emirates, 6:30pm

Match 13 - October 26, DCC Starlets vs Mid-East Metals, 6:30pm

Match 14 - October 27, Seven Districts vs Solarwinds, 6:30pm

Match 15 - October 27, Suncorp vs Valley Boys, 10:45pm

Match 16 - October 28, Alif Pharma vs HSBC, 6:30pm

Match 17 - October 28, Dubai Dare Devils vs Dubai Wanderers, 10:45pm

Match 18 - October 29, Karwan Cricket Club vs Suncorp, 6:30pm

Match 19 - October 29, Ajman Heroes vs DCC Starlets, 10:45pm

Match 20 - October 30, Alif Pharma vs Mid-East Metals, 6:30pm

Match 21 - October 30, The Vision Shopping vs Fly Emirates, 10:45pm

Match 22 - October 31, Karwan Cricket Club vs Dubai Wanderers, 10:45pm

Match 23 - November 2, Ajman Heroes vs HSBC, 10:45pm

Match 24 - November 3, Ajman Heroes vs Seven Districts, 6:30pm

Match 25 - November 3, Seven Districts vs Dubai Gymkhana, 10:45pm

Match 26 - November 4, Seven Districts vs Alif Pharma, 6:30pm

Match 27 - November 4, Solarwinds vs DCC Starlets, 10:45pm

Match 28 - November 5, Fly Emirates vs Dubai Wanderers, 6:30pm

Match 29 - November 5, Alif Pharma vs Dubai Gymkhana, 10:45pm

Match 30 - November 6, Dubai Dare Devils vs Suncorp, 10:45pm

Match 31 - November 7, The Vision Shopping vs Gems Education CC, 10:45pm

Match 32 - November 9, Ajman Heroes vs Mid-East Metals, 6:30pm

Match 33 - November 9, Dubai Dare Devils vs Valley Boys, 10:45pm

Match 34 - November 10, Gems Education CC vs Valley Boys, 10:45pm

Match 35 - November 11, DCC Starlets vs Dubai Gymkhana, 6:30pm

Match 36 - November 11, Ajman Heroes vs Solarwinds, 10:45pm

Match 37 - November 11, The Vision Shopping vs Dubai Dare Devils, 10:45pm

Match 38 - November 12, Alif Pharma vs DCC Starlets, 6:30pm

Match 39 - November 12, Seven Districts vs HSBC, 10:45pm

Match 40 - November 13, Karwan Cricket Club vs Valley Boys, 10:45pm

Match 41 - November 14, Ajman Heroes vs Dubai Gymkhana, 10:45pm

Match 42 - November 16, Seven Districts vs Mid-East Metals, 6:30pm

Match 43 - November 16, The Vision Shopping vs Dubai Wanderers, 10:45pm

Match 44 - November 18, HSBC vs Dubai Gymkhana, 6:30pm

Match 45 - November 18, Seven Districts vs DCC Starlets, 10:45pm

Match 46 - November 19, Gems Education CC vs Dubai Wanderers, 6:30pm

Match 47 - November 19, Karwan Cricket Club vs The Vision Shopping, 10:45pm

Match 48 - November 20, Solarwinds vs Mid-East Metals, 10:45pm

Match 49 - November 21, Fly Emirates vs Valley Boys, 6:30pm

Match 50 - November 21, Fly Emirates vs Gems Education CC, 10:45pm

Match 51 - November 21, HSBC vs Mid-East Metals, 10:45pm

Match 52 - November 23, Solarwinds vs Dubai Gymkhana, 10:45pm

Match 53 - November 24, The Vision Shopping vs Suncorp, 6:30pm

Match 54 - November 24, Karwan Cricket Club vs Gems Education CC, 10:45pm

Match 55 - November 25, HSBC vs DCC Starlets, 6:30pm

Match 56 - November 25, Dubai Dare Devils vs Gems Education CC, 10:45pm

First Quarter Final - November 26, 6:30pm

Second Quarter Final - November 26, 10:45pm

Third Quarter Final - November 27, 6:30pm

Fourth Quarter Final - November 27, 10:45pm

First Semi-Final - November 29, 6:30pm

Second Semi-Final - November 29, 10:45pm

Final - November 30, 9:30pm

ICCA Arabian Cricket League 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

ICCA Arabian Cricket League 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app. However, no live telecast of the competition will be available on any TV channel in India.

ICCA Arabian Cricket League 2023: Full Squads

Fly Emirates:

Clive Alfonso, Irfan Arif, Krishna Chandran, Usman Mushtaq, Varun Thaker, Krishna Kumar Ramakrishnan, Mohsin Khan, Nigel Fernandes, Senthil Prabhu, Umar Shah, Wajahat Rasool, Abhilash Muraldeedharan, Damith Jayasuriya, Navin Nagarajan, Amien Miflal, Mohammed Ubaidullah, Shaheen Ali, Yasitha Abeykoon.

Dubai Dare Devils:

Azharuddin Qureshi, Aziz Ansari, Haroon Ghaus Shahid, Jasleen Anand, Kiran Naidu, Mayank Kumar, Mohamed Nashir Saipillai, Muhammad Hanif, Rahul Sagar, Shakker Hydru, Abhinav Vishnu, Ali Gohar, Charith Nirmal, Faraz Jafri, Farhan Muhammad, Rathesh Poojari, Ashwanth Valthapa, Rahul Soni, Adarsh Desai, Ghanim Feroz, Harjinder Singh, Krishnan Balasubramanian, Mohit Raghav, Muhammad Luqman, Prateek Parmar, Shazaib Khan.

Dubai Wanderers:

Asif Rajah, Dave Adams, Ethan Dsouza, Jack Luffman, James Gearing, Salik Shah, Aaron Lilley, Aaron Wright, Brannon Varley, Clinton Berkenshaw, Danny Pawson, Sid Jhurani, Ben Willgoss, Scott Doody, Will Parkinson, Aaron Cornish, Abdullah Kayani, Avinash Karia, Ben Quirk, Kamran Shaheen, Navalish Naidoo.

Suncorp:

Anish Wadhwa, Chirag Mehtani, Rais Chaudhary, Sairaj Raghvan, Vikram Nayak, Anshu Maheshwari, Gurkirat Singh Kochar, Jishnu Kuty, Rahu Sarin, Shreyas VR, Syed Wasim, Thinus Steyn, Varun Kumar, Haris Mohiuddin, Pratik Shettigar, Dikshant Khullar, Haris Sheikh, Hemang Kapasi, Mitul Kapadia, Mohsin Sheikh.

Solarwinds:

Abdur Rahim, Imran Gulfam, Faizan Sheikh, Rahman Gull, Shahrukh Sheikh, Abdullah Ghazi, Adel Farooq, Fahad Tariq, Faisal Amin, Ibthisam Sait, Salman Randhawa, Usman Munir, Waseem Anwar, Adnan Khan, Junzab Eisar, Muhammad Tanvir, Abdul Rehman, Asmat Ullah, Ehtesham Siddiq, Muhammad Akasha Tahir, Rahul Bhatia, Umar Faisal, Waseem Khan.

Alif Pharma:

TBA

Gems Education CC:

TBA

Ajman Heroes:

TBA

The Vision Shopping:

TBA

Valley Boys:

TBA

HSBC:

TBA

Karwan Cricket Club:

TBA

Mid-East Metals:

TBA

Dubai Gymkhana:

TBA

DCC Starlets:

TBA

Seven Districts:

TBA