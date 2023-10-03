ICWC Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The second edition of Wheelchair Cricket is all set to start on October 4, Wednesday at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal. The competition is being co-hosted by Pakistan and Nepal.

India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are the participating teams. The Men in Green will be entering the campaign as defending champions as they beat India in the inaugural edition's summit clash on the last ball, way back in 2019.

A total of 10 league matches will be played with the top two teams making it to the final scheduled on October 9, Monday.

The Asia Cup of Wheelchair Cricket is not only a display of the player's talent, but it also serves as a platform for raising awareness and promoting inclusivity. The tournament aims to highlight the remarkable skills and determination of differently-abled athletes in the sport of cricket.

This season was supposed to be held in Pakistan by the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC). However, due to the tense relationship between India and Pakistan, the competition was shifted to a neutral venue- Nepal. Interestingly, the previous season was also held in Nepal.

PWCC will cover the tournament's cost, with Nepal’s National Disability Sports for All Organization (NDSO) and Physically Challenged Cricket Association of Nepal (PCCAN) providing logistical support.

ICWC Asia Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: October 4, Nepal vs Sri Lanka, 12:45 PM

Match 2: October 5, India vs Bangladesh, 9:15 AM

Match 3: October 5, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1:45 PM

Match 4: October 6, Nepal vs India, 9:15 AM

Match 5: October 6, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1:45 PM

Match 6: October 7, Sri Lanka vs India, 9:15 AM

Match 7: October 7, Pakistan vs Nepal, 1:45 PM

Match 8: October 8, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 9:15 AM

Match 9: October 8, Pakistan vs India, 1:45 PM

Match 10: October 9, Nepal vs Bangladesh, 8:15 AM

October 9, Final, 12:45 PM

ICWC Asia Cup 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Wheelchair Asia Cup 2023 will be telecast on Action Sports HD Nepalese channel

ICWC Asia Cup 2023: Full Squads

Bangladesh

MD Mohasin, MD Ripon Uddin, Sazzad Hossain, Robin Gain, MD Liton Mridha, Sopon Daowan, MD Mohidul Islam, MD Morshed Alam, Ahadul Islam, Uzzal Bairagi, MD Rajon Hossain, Rony Gain, MD Salman Ibne Hasan

India

Ramesh Sartape (c), Parshuram Desale, Manoj Sansarkar, Mohd Adil, Lalit Pathak, Shivaji Pawar, Pankaj Paruthi, Manoj Parmar, Manu Singh, Tejpal Yadav, Vikas Lamba, Ramavath Koteshwar, Santosh Kokare, D Suresh, Moin Khan, Shahid Ansari, Sunil Choudhary, Shailendra Yadav, Praveen Kumar, Ramachandran R, Anwar Shaikh, Kamlakar Karale

Pakistan

Muhammad Zeeshan (c), Imran Amin, Sajid Ali, Muhammad Faiz, Muhammad Latif, Ahmed Yar, Mozan Nawaz (wk), Mohsin Thabel, Umargul, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Shahid, Misal Khan, Asif Nadeem, Zulfiqar Swati, Khalid Shah

Sri Lanka

Thusitha Mahindasiri (c), Sadun Wasana, Jayathilaka Banda, Sumith Karunarathne, Nalinda Basnayaka, Priyantha Kumara, Sarath Galahitiyawa, Pushpa Kumara, Roshan Chandimal, Sujeewa Deshapriya, Manula Dimuth, Mohamed Ali, Chanaka Pushpa Kumara, Isuru Udayanga, Mohamed Hamith