If players test negative for COVID-19, we can think of allowing use of saliva, opines Ajit Agarkar

  • Ajit Agarkar felt that if players tested negative then the usage of saliva can be allowed.
  • Ajit Agarkar was also of the opinion that saliva is as important to the bowler as bat is to batsman.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 15 Jun 2020, 23:40 IST
Ajit Agarkar felt that if players tested negative then the usage of saliva can be allowed.
Ajit Agarkar felt that if players tested negative then the usage of saliva can be allowed.

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar felt that if the players taking part in an international series test negative for COVID-19, then the usage of saliva on the ball should be allowed or can be considered as an option by the ICC.

ICC has laid down new rules and regulations for providing a bio-secure environment for playing cricket due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the rules is the ban on usage of saliva to shine the ball.

These laws will come into effect once international cricket resumes with the series between West Indies and England beginning from July 8.

“My only contention is that players who will play will eventually be tested before the game starts. If they are found to be COVID-19 negative then I can at least consider that it will be then safe to put saliva on the ball. This is my opinion and probably someone from the medical field can give us a broader view on the subject,” Ajit Agarkar told PTI.

Saliva is as important to bowlers as bat is to batsmen: Ajit Agarkar

While Ajit Agarkar understood that due to the prevailing conditions, ICC had no option but to issue a ban on the usage of saliva, he also believed that cricket has already become a game that is skewed heavily on the batsman's side and the saliva ban would further disadvantage the bowlers.

“If you ask any bowler, everyone will be a bit apprehensive. In recent times, though the pitches have been quite helpful for bowlers which lends a little bit more balance but overall if you see, batsmen do dominate world cricket at the moment. If you are taking away the saliva bit, which basically is as important as the bat as is to a batsman, it will certainly become tough for bowlers. But we will have to wait and see how it pans out in match situation,” Ajit Agarkar asserted.
Published 15 Jun 2020, 23:40 IST
