Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir once expressed his displeasure with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's batting positions during a match against Pakistan in Pallekele. The game in question was from the 2023 Asia Cup, where the Indian top order fell cheaply inside the power play.Winning the toss and batting first, the Men in Blue slipped to 48/3 in the 10th over, with Kohli and Rohit being two of the three batters dismissed for 11 and 4, respectively. The score soon became 66/4 before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya combined to take India to respectability.Despite Kishan scoring an 81-ball 82, Gambhir was unimpressed with the youngster batting down the order.During his commentary stint, he said (via NDTV):&quot;The kind of form that Ishan Kishan is in, he scored half-century while opening in West Indies. The senior players should bat in the tough positions. Not any youngster. If someone is to bat at No.4, it should've been Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. The seniors should take up the difficult job. You should give a youngster his natural position to excel.&quot;Kishan and Hardik's 138-run fifth-wicket partnership propelled India to a competitive total of 266. However, with the game evenly poised, the weather played spoilsport, and there was no further play.A look at Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI numbers at No.4It is a no-brainer that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have made the No. 3 and opening positions their own in the 50-over format. Yet, the duo have batted at other positions during their illustrious ODI careers, including No. 4.Apart from one-drop, Kohli has batted at No. 4 the most times in his ODI career with incredible success. In 39 innings, the champion right-hander has scored 1,767 runs at an average of 55.21 and a strike rate of 90.66 at the position.He has also scored seven of his 51 ODI centuries at No. 4, a position he made his own in the red-ball format.Meanwhile, Rohit has also batted 26 innings at No. 4 in ODIs but without much success. The Indian ODI skipper has averaged a sub-par 31.08 at a strike rate of 78.14 at the position in the 50-over format.For context, his overall ODI numbers read an impressive 11,168 runs at an average of almost 49 and a strike rate of 92.80 in 173 matches. On the other hand, Kohli boasts stellar ODI numbers with 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88 and a strike rate of over 93 in 302 outings.