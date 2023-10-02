ILT20 Development 2023, ILT20 Blitzers vs ILT20 Thunderbolts, Match 6: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The Blitzers are set to face the Thunderbolts in the sixth match of ILT20 Development 2023 at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

In their first game of the season, the Blitzers opted to bowl after winning the toss against the Marvels. The Marvels struggled with the bat and were bowled out for just 114 in 18.1 overs, with Aayan Khan being the only batter to surpass the 20-run mark. Muhammad Uzair Khan and Muhammad Zubair Khan were the standout bowlers for the Blitzers, each taking three wickets.

In response, Usman Khan provided a solid start for the Blitzers, scoring 68 off 52 deliveries. His innings helped his side chase down the target of 115 in 16.4 overs with seven wickets in hand.

In the other fixture, the Braves faced the Thunderbolts in a high-scoring contest. The Braves posted 165 on the board for the loss of four wickets, largely thanks to Asif Khan's brilliant knock of 87 from 59 deliveries. In response, the Thunderbolts batters delivered a collective performance, with three of the top five scoring 30 or more. This strong batting effort enabled Thunderbolts to successfully chase down the target of 166 in 19.3 overs with five wickets in hand.

Blitzers vs Thunderbolts Match Details

Match: Blitzers vs Thunderbolts, Match 6

Date and Time: October 2, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Blitzers vs Thunderbolts Pitch Report

Statistics from this season suggest that the team bowling first has an advantage, winning three out of the four games played so far. Therefore, the team winning the toss in the upcoming match will likely choose to bowl. The average first innings score at this venue has hovered around the 140-run mark, indicating an even battle between ball and bat.

Blitzers vs Thunderbolts Weather Forecast

Expect clear weather conditions throughout the duration of this game. The temperature is projected to be around 34 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and will gradually drop to 33 degrees by the game's conclusion. The humidity levels will be high as well.

Blitzers vs Thunderbolts Probable XIs

Blitzers

Usman Khan, Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Ali Abid (c), Fayyaz Ahmed, Ethan Dsouza, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Zubair Khan

Thunderbolts

Dawood Ejaz (wk), Rohan Mustafa (c), Rameez Shahzad, Ansh Tandon, Hassan Eisakhel, Sagar Kalyan, Umair Ali Khan, Wasim Akram, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Shahbaz Ali, Hazrat Luqman

Blitzers vs Thunderbolts Match Prediction

Both teams showed promise in their opening matches, with the toss playing a crucial role. Winning the toss could once again provide a significant advantage in this match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Blitzers vs Thunderbolts Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode