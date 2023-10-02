ILT20 Development 2023, ILT20 Braves vs ILT20 Dynamos, Match 5: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The Braves will take on Dynamos in the fifth match of the ILT20 Development 2023 on Monday, October 2, at the ICC Academy in Dubai. This marks the second game of the season for both teams.

In their previous match against the Thunderbolts, the Braves posted a total of 166 runs, with Asif Khan leading the way with a superb half-century. Junaid Shamsuddin also contributed with 31 runs off 10 balls, showcasing his power-hitting abilities. On the bowling front, Haider Ali stood out for the Braves, claiming two wickets for 31 runs.

The Dynamos, on the other hand, chose to field after winning the toss in their last game against the Pearls. The Pearls managed to put up a score of 151 runs for the loss of eight wickets, with Aryansh Sharma scoring a half-century. The Dynamos' bowling attack was led by Vikum Bandara Sanjaya, Sanchit Sharma, and Zahoor Khan, with each of them picking up two wickets.

However, the Dynamos struggled during their chase and were eventually bowled out for 19 runs. None of their batters managed to cross the 30-run mark, resulting in a 19-run loss.

Braves vs Dynamos Match Details

Match: Braves vs Dynamos, Match 5

Date and Time: October 2, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Braves vs Dynamos Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai is expected to offer a balanced playing surface for this match. Pacers are likely to find some assistance from the pitch, although spinners might also play a role, albeit to a lesser extent. In recent matches at this venue, the average first innings score has been around 141 runs. It's worth noting that in the four games played so far, the team winning the toss has opted to bowl in each instance.

Braves vs Dynamos Weather Report

The weather for this upcoming game is expected to be quite warm, with a starting temperature of around 36 degrees Celsius. As the match progresses, the temperature may decrease slightly to about 34 degrees Celsius. The skies are anticipated to remain sunny and clear throughout the duration of the match, with minimal chances of rain. Therefore, it is unlikely that there will be any weather-related interruptions during the game.

Braves vs Dynamos Probable XIs

Braves

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Muhammad Usman (c), Raees Ahmed, Asif Khan, Nasir Faraz, Abdul Ghaffar, Junaid Shamsuddin, CP Rizwan, Hafiz Almas, Hazrat Bilal, Haider Ali

Dynamos

Fahad Nawaz (wk), Osama Hassan, Muhammad Shahdad, Ronak Panoly, Samal Udawaththa, Muhammad Irfan, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan (c), Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Asif, Vikum Bandara Sanjaya

Braves vs Dynamos Match Prediction

Both Braves and Dynamos faced defeats in their opening matches; however, it's evident that Braves had a more promising outing compared to Dynamos. Braves showcased their capabilities in both batting and bowling during certain phases of their game. In contrast, Dynamos struggled to respond effectively to the challenges posed by the Pearls in their inaugural match. Considering these factors, it can be predicted that the Braves might assert their dominance once again in this upcoming match. Dynamos will need to perform at their best to secure a favorable outcome in this contest.

Prediction: Braves to win the match.

Braves vs Dynamos Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode