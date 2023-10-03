ILT20 Development 2023, ILT20 Dynamos vs ILT20 Marvels, Match 7: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The Dynamos will take on the Marvels in the seventh game of the ILT20 Development 2023 on Tuesday, October 3, at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

The Dynamos have lost both their matches so far and are last in the points table. They won the toss in their last game against the Braves and elected to bowl. The Braves had a slow start to their innings and lost two wickets inside the PowerPlay.

CP Rizwan then played a crucial knock of 56 off 35 deliveries to help the Braves reach a total of 158. Zahoor Khan and Karthik Meiyappan took two wickets each for the Dynamos, while Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Asif, and Vikum Bandara Sanjaya took a wicket.

In reply, the Dynamos had one of the worst outings this season, as only two of their batters managed to make double digits. They were eventually bowled out for 121 in 18.2 overs, with Samal Udawaththa top-scoring with 55 off 36 deliveries. Hafiz Almas took five wickets, and Raees Ahmed took four wickets for the Braves.

The Marvels, on the other hand, beat the Pearls in their last match, chasing down a target of 122 in just 17.2 overs. Mayank Chowdary top scored with 47 off 49 deliveries.

Dynamos vs Marvels Match Details

Match: Dynamos vs Marvels, Match 7

Date and Time: October 3, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Dynamos vs Marvels Pitch Report

The pitch for this game is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball, with spinners likely to get some turn off the wicket. Given the recent trend at this venue, the team winning the toss will likely opt to bowl first.

Dynamos vs Marvels Weather Forecast

Expect clear and sunny weather for the duration of this match. The temperature will start at around 36 degrees Celsius and gradually drop to 34 degrees as the game progresses. The humidity will remain relatively high at over 50%.

Dynamos vs Marvels Probable XIs

Dynamos

Fahad Nawaz (wk), Osama Hassan, Taimoor Ali, Ronak Panoly, Samal Udawaththa, Muhammad Irfan, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan (c), Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Asif, Vikum Bandara Sanjaya

Marvels

Ashwant Valthapa (wk), Syed Haider Wasi Shah, Rahul Chopra, Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed (c), Mayank Chowdary, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Zuhaib, Danish Qureshi, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Zahid

Dynamos vs Marvels Match Prediction

The Marvels have shown impressive form in their opening two matches while the Dynamos have struggled. Nevertheless, the toss has proven to be crucial in this tournament, with teams batting second having a much better chance of winning.

Prediction: The Marvels to win this match.

Dynamos vs Marvels Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode