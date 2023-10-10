ILT20 Development Tournament 2023, Blitzers vs Braves, Final: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Live Streaming Details

Blitzers will take on Marvles in the final of the ILT20 Development 2023 on Tuesday, October 10, at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Blitzers had finished in the fourth position in the points table and played the first semifinal game against Pearls. They won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pearls could make only 135 runs for the loss of eight wickets, with Lovepreet Singh Bajwa playing a crucial role with the bat.

In reply, Blitzers chased down the target in 16.3 overs and won the match by eight wickets. Matiullah Khan picked up three wickets for 23 runs in four overs and won the Player of the Match award.

In the second semifinal, Braves took on Marvels and made 162 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Asif Khan scored 73 runs off 50 deliveries and was the highest scorer for his team. Danish Qureshi was the pick of Marvels' bowlers, with three wickets for 42 runs in five overs.

Marvels were then bundled out for just 129 runs in 17.5 overs and lost the match by 33 runs. Mayank Chowdary played a fine knock of 66 runs off 42 deliveries, but only two other batters made a double-digit score. Abdul Ghaffar bowled three overs and picked up four wickets for just 13 runs.

Blitzers vs Braves Match Details

Match: Blitzers vs Braves, Final

Date and Time: October 10, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Blitzers vs Braves Pitch Report

The teams batting first in the last five games this season have posted more than 160 runs on the board on three occasions. The average first innings total in these matches has been 158 runs. We might witness another high-scoring encounter. Toss might play a key role in this match; the team winning the toss might look to bowl.

Blitzers vs Braves Weather Report

Expect clear weather for the entirety of this game. The temperature is anticipated to hover around 34 degrees Celsius during the match and may dip to 32 degrees. Humidity levels are likely to remain relatively high, around 59%.

Blitzers vs Braves Probable XIs

Blitzers

Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Usman Khan, Ali Abid (c), Ethan Dsouza, Uzair Bacha, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Mohsin

Braves

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Asif Khan, Raees Ahmed, Muhammad Usman (c), Nasir Faraz, Hafiz Almas, Abdul Ghaffar, Junaid Shamsuddin, CP Rizwan, Haider Ali, Hazrat Bilal

Blitzers vs Braves Match Prediction

In their previous meeting, Blitzers successfully chased down a formidable target of 202 runs. Another high-scoring contest is expected, and the team that excels with the bat is likely to have the upper hand in this crucial encounter.

Prediction: Blitzers to win the match.

Blitzers vs Braves Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode