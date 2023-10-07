ILT20 Development Tournament 2023, Blitzers vs Braves, Match 13: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, & Live Stream Details

Blitzers will take on Braves in the 13th game of the ILT20 Development 2023 on Saturday, October 7, at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Blitzers faced Dynamos in their last game, where they elected to bowl after winning the toss. The openers added 65 runs for the first wicket and provided a decent start to the Dynamos. By the time they reached the 150-run mark, Dynamos had lost eight wickets. The duo of Muhammad Shahdad and Vikum Bandara Sanjaya added 31 runs for the ninth wicket and helped the team post 178 runs on the board.

Blitzers lost three wickets inside the first six overs and lost two more by the time the 14th over was completed. Uzair Bacha played the role of lone warrior and made 49* off 26 deliveries. Only three other batters made a double-digit score and Blitzers made 148 runs for the loss of seven wickets, losing the match by 30 runs.

Braves faced Marvels in their last game, where Marvels won the toss and elected to bowl. The top-order batters provided a solid start to the Braves. Hamdan Tahir and Raees Ahmed played crucial innings of 34 and 48 runs, respectively. Muhammad Zahid was the pick of the bowlers for Marvels and picked three wickets for 32 runs.

Marvels didn’t have a good start and lost four wickets for just 45 runs in 7.5 overs. Rahul Chopra and Syed Haider Wasi Shah added 101 runs for the fifth wicket. But it was not enough, as Marvels could manage only 156 runs in 20 overs and lost the match by 16 runs. Haider Ali picked four wickets for 33 runs for the Braves and was the most successful bowler.

Blitzers vs Braves Match Details

Match: Blitzers vs Braves, Match 13

Date and Time: October 7, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Blitzers vs Braves Pitch Report

The batters have managed to adapt well to the pitch conditions in recent games. The average first innings score in the last five games has been 160 runs. While batting first has proved fruitful in the recent past, the team winning the toss could still opt to bowl in this game.

Blitzers vs Braves Weather Report

The game is expected to kick off with a temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius, gradually dropping to 35 degrees by the end. Additionally, the humidity levels are anticipated to be below 50% for the first time this season.

Blitzers vs Braves Probable XIs

Blitzers

Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Usman Khan, Ali Abid (c), Fayyaz Ahmed, Uzair Bacha, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Nadeem, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Matiullah Khan

Braves

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Raees Ahmed, Asif Khan, Muhammad Usman (c), Nasir Faraz, CP Rizwan, Abdul Ghaffar, Junaid Shamsuddin, Hafiz Almas, Haider Ali, Hazrat Bilal

Blitzers vs Braves Match Prediction

Both teams have had a similar run of results this season. On paper, they appear evenly matched with a wealth of potential match-winners. The team that performs well with the bat is likely to gain an advantage in this contest.

Prediction: Blitzers to win the match.

Blitzers vs Braves Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode