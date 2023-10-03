ILT20 Development Tournament 2023, Blitzers vs Pearls, Match 8: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

The Blitzers will take on the Pearls in the eighth match of the ILT20 Development 2023 on Tuesday, October 3, at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

The Blitzers have won two matches so far and are the only undefeated team this season. They played their last game against the Thunderbolts on Monday. The Thunderbolts won the toss and elected to bowl.

The Blitzers put up a total of 150 on the board before being bowled out in 19.2 overs. The top order contributed heavily, with Mohammad Nadeem being the highest scorer (41 off 28). Each of the Thunderbolts' bowlers, apart from Rahul Bhatia, picked up two wickets.

The Thunderbolts had a poor start to their chase and lost three wickets in the PowerPlay. No batter was able to go past 25, and they ended up with a paltry score of 104 in 18.1 overs. Muhammad Jawad Ullah picked up a five-wicket haul for the Blitzers.

The Pearls have won one game and lost the other. They faced the Marvels in their last game and opted to bat after winning the toss. The top order provided a decent start, but the team lost their way in the middle overs. By the time they crossed the 100-run mark, they had lost six wickets.

They were eventually dismissed for 121 in 18.2 overs. Muhammad Zuhaib was the pick of the bowlers for the Marvels, taking four for 17 runs in 3.2 overs.

The Marvels lost three wickets during their chase but crossed the finish line with ease. Mayank Chowdary top-scored with 47 off 49 deliveries to help his team win the game in 17.2 overs.

Blitzers vs Pearls Match Details

Match: Blitzers vs Pearls, Match 8

Date and Time: October 3, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Blitzers vs Pearls Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai has been a balanced surface in the first six matches of the season. While the pacers enjoyed some success in the initial games, the spinners have taken over in recent matches. The average first innings score in the last five games at this venue has been 142.

Blitzers vs Pearls Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to remain consistent throughout this match, with an average temperature of over 30 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels may rise above 50 percent during the second half of the game.

Blitzers vs Pearls Probable XIs

Blitzers

Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Usman Khan, Ali Abid (c), Ethan Dsouza, Uzair Bacha, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Matiullah Khan

Pearls

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Abdul Shakoor, Khalid Shah, Lovepreet Singh Bajwa, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Zawar Farid, Alishan Sharafu (c), Nilansh Keswani, Ali Anwaar, Adithya Shetty, Muhammad Rohid

Blitzers vs Pearls Match Prediction

The Blitzers have put in strong performances with both bat and ball this season, and are expected to continue to do so. The Pearls had a strong start but struggled in their last game. With three wins each for teams batting first and second, the toss may not play as decisive a role in this match

Prediction: Blitzers to win the match.

Blitzers vs Pearls Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode