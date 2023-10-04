ILT20 Development Tournament 2023, Braves vs Marvels, Match 10: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, & Live Stream Details

Braves will face Marvels in the 10th game of the ILT20 Development 2023 on Thursday, October 5, at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Marvels have displayed a dominant performance with two wins in three games. Braves have won one and lost one game each and are currently in fourth place in the points table.

Braves faced Dynamos in their last game and managed to post 158 runs despite a slow start. CP Rizwan played a crucial role with the bat for the Braves with his knock of 56 runs off 35 deliveries. However, no other batter managed to touch the 30-run mark for the team.

Samal Udawaththa of the Dynamos scored 55 runs off 36 deliveries and played the role of a lone warrior. Only one other batter made a double-digit score, and the Dynamos were bundled out for 114 runs. Hafiz Almas and Raees Ahmed shone with the ball, picking up five and four wickets, respectively.

Marvels took on the Dynamos in their previous game. Dynamos made 147 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Hameed Khan, Ammar Badami, and Osama Hassan made 30-plus scores. Danish Qureshi was the most successful bowler for Dynamos and picked up three wickets for 38 runs.

Marvels lost two early wickets, but that didn’t have any effect on their momentum. Basil Hameed and Rahul Chopra added 109 runs for the third wicket. This partnership helped the Marvels chase down the target of 148 runs in 19.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Braves vs Marvels Match Details

Match: Braves vs Marvels, Match 10

Date and Time: October 5, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Braves vs Marvels Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai has been favorable for both batters and bowlers in recent matches. The average first-innings score in the last five games has been around 153 runs.

The teams batting first have won three of the previous five games; it's worth noting that a recent match ended in a Super Over, indicating closely contested encounters. The team winning the toss, however, will likely opt to bowl.

Braves vs Marvels Weather Report

The weather conditions for this match are expected to be warm and clear. As the game progresses, the temperature is likely to be less than 35 degrees Celsius, providing some relief from the heat.

However, the humidity may rise and reach the 70 percent mark at certain times during the match. This could potentially impact the playing conditions, so the teams will need to adapt accordingly.

Braves vs Marvels Probable XIs

Braves

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Raees Ahmed, Asif Khan, Muhammad Usman (c), Nasir Faraz, Abdul Ghaffar, Junaid Shamsuddin, CP Rizwan, Hafiz Almas, Hazrat Bilal, Haider Ali

Marvels

Ashwant Valthapa (wk), Basil Hameed (c), Syed Haider Wasi Shah, Rahul Chopra, Mayank Chowdary, Muhammad Zuhaib, Harshit Kaushik, Aayan Khan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Danish Qureshi, Taimoor Bhatti

Braves vs Marvels Match Prediction

The Marvels have indeed been a formidable team in the tournament, displaying strength in both batting and bowling. They have a well-rounded unit, making them a strong contender.

On the other hand, the Braves have had their challenges, particularly in batting. The Braves will look to address their issues and put up a competitive performance.

Cricket has a way of surprising fans, so it's always worth tuning in to see how the game unfolds.

Prediction: Marvels to win the match.

Braves vs Marvels Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode