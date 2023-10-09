ILT20 Development Tournament 2023, Braves vs Marvels, Semi-Final 2: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, & Live Stream Details

Braves will face Marvels in the second semi-final of the ILT20 Development 2023 on October 9 at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Braves won their last group stage game against Pearls by three wickets. Braves elected to bowl after winning the toss, and Pearls posted 176 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Alishan Sharafu played a knock of 80 runs off just 41 deliveries,

In reply, Braves reached 177 runs in 19.4 overs and won the match by three wickets. Raees Ahmed, Asif Khan, and Nasir Faraz scored 40-plus runs each for the Braves. This win helped the Braves finish in the second position in the points tally, with three wins, and qualify for the semi-final.

Marvels played their last game against Thunderbolts, where they elected to bowl after winning the toss. Thunderbolts made 162 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Rameez Shahzad and Sandeep Singh were the only batters who scored more than 30 runs for the team.

Marvels had a smooth start while chasing but lost a few wickets in the middle overs. Danish Qureshi, who batted in the number nine position, made 23 runs off 11 deliveries, and Marvels won the match by three wickets in 19.3 overs. Ashwant Valthapa and Rahul Chopra made 38 and 42 runs, respectively.

Braves vs Marvels Match Details

Match: Braves vs Marvels, Semi-Final 2

Date and Time: October 9, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Braves vs Marvels Pitch Report

The pitch will likely provide massive support to the batters in this match. The average first innings total in the last five games in the tournament has been 165 runs. Bowling after winning the toss has been the preferred strategy of the teams in the last three out of five games.

Braves vs Marvels Weather Report

The temperature during this game will likely remain constant at around 33 degrees. The weather will mostly remain clear. There are no chances of rain, and we might witness an entire game without any interruption.

Braves vs Marvels Probable XIs

Braves

Asif Khan, Muhammad Usman (c & wk), Haider Ali, Raees Ahmed, Abdul Ghaffar, Nasir Faraz, Hafiz Almas, CP Rizwan, Hazrat Bilal, Hamdan Tahir, Junaid Shamsuddin

Marvels

Ashwant Valthapa (wk), Syed Haider Wasi Shah, Mayank Chowdary, Rahul Chopra (c), Muhammad Saghir Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Muhammad Zuhaib, Danish Qureshi, Harshit Kaushik, Taimoor Bhatti, Muhammad Zahid

Braves vs Marvels Match Prediction

Both teams are coming here with a win in their previous outing. They both finished with three wins in five games and next to each other. Marvels have not won a single game while defending their total, which can play a crucial role in this match. Braves have had a great outing with the bat in all their matches and scored more than 160 runs each time. The Braves might have an upper hand in this game.

Prediction: Braves to win the match.

Braves vs Marvels Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode