ILT20 Development Tournament 2023, Marvels vs Thunderbolts, Match 12: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, & Live Stream Details

The Marvels are set to face the Thunderbolts in the 12th match of the ILT20 Development 2023 on October 6 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The Marvels have an even record with two wins and two losses, while the Thunderbolts have won just one of their three games so far.

In their previous game against the Braves, the Marvels won the toss and chose to bowl. The Braves managed to score 172 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs, with Raees Ahmed hitting a vital 48 off 28 balls.

In reply, Rahul Chopra was the standout performer for the Marvels, notching up an impressive 72 off 39 deliveries. However, a lack of contributions from the other end resulted in the Marvels posting just 156 for the loss of seven wickets, leading to a 16-run defeat.

In their last match against the Pearls, the Thunderbolts opted to bat after winning the toss. Dawood Ejaz and Hazrat Luqman made significant contributions, guiding the Thunderbolts to a total of 141.

The Pearls encountered an early setback by losing their first wicket in the opening over. Nonetheless, Khalid Shah and Alishan Sharafu's impressive half-centuries ensured a comfortable victory in 18.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Marvels vs Thunderbolts Match Details

Match: Marvels vs Thunderbolts, Match 12

Date and Time: October 6, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Marvels vs Thunderbolts Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball throughout the game. In the last five matches at this venue, the average score is 157. The team winning the toss will likely choose to bowl as that has been the pattern so far this season.

Marvels vs Thunderbolts Weather Forecast

The temperature will likely remain the same throughout this match. High humidity levels are likely to persist during the game.

Marvels vs Thunderbolts Probable XIs

Marvels

Ashwant Valthapa (wk), Syed Haider Wasi Shah, Rahul Chopra, Mayank Chowdary, Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed (c), Muhammad Zuhaib, Jeevan Gangadharan, Harshit Kaushik, Taimoor Bhatti, Muhammad Zahid

Thunderbolts

Sandeep Singh (wk), Saad Ali Refai, Dawood Ejaz, Rohan Mustafa (c), Sagar Kalyan, Ansh Tandon, Umair Ali Khan, Hazrat Luqman, Shahbaz Ali, Maroof Merchant, Simranjeet Singh Kang

Marvels vs Thunderbolts Match Prediction

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of a defeat and will be desperate for a win. The outcome of the match could depend heavily on the toss.

Prediction: The Marvels to win the match.

Marvels vs Thunderbolts Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode