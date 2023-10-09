ILT20 Development Tournament 2023, Pearls vs Blitzers, Semi-Final 1: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, & Live Stream Details

Pearls and Blitzers will play the first semi-final of the ILT20 Development 2023 on Monday, October 9, at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Pearls faced Braves in their last game, where Braves won the toss and elected to bowl. Alishan Sharafu, the skipper of Pearls, played a dominant knock of 80 runs off 41 deliveries and took his team to a total of 176 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Braves’ openers Raees Ahmed and Asif Khan added 59 runs for the first wicket. Both of them made 40-plus runs and provided a solid foundation for the next batters to capitalize. Nasir Faraz played a crucial role for the team with his knock of 48 runs off 25 deliveries and took his team over the line in 19.4 overs.

Blitzers played their last group stage game against Braves, where Braves won the toss and elected to bat. Braves had a great outing with the bat and made 201 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Abdul Ghaffar played a crucial knock of 80 runs off just 30 deliveries.

Blitzers chased down the target of 202 runs in 19.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Mohammad Kamran Atta made 76 runs off 44 deliveries and helped his team reach such a daunting task. Aryan Lakra made 39 runs off 22 deliveries and picked three wickets for 17 runs in three overs, thereby winning the Player of the Match award.

Pearls vs Blitzers Match Details

Match: Pearls vs Blitzers, Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: October 9, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pearls vs Blitzers Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai will likely have a batting-friendly surface for this game, and we might witness a high-scoring encounter. The average first innings score in the last five games this season has been 165 runs. The teams bowling first have won three out of the last five matches, and hence, the team that wins the toss here might look to chase.

Pearls vs Blitzers Weather Report

The weather will likely remain the same as it has been throughout the season. We might again witness sunny weather in this game. The temperature, at the start of the game, will likely be 36 degrees Celsius and might not drop much.

Pearls vs Blitzers Probable XIs

Pearls

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Abdul Shakoor, Khalid Shah, Lovepreet Singh Bajwa, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Zawar Farid, Alishan Sharafu (c), Nilansh Keswani, Adithya Shetty, Harit Shetty, Muhammad Rohid

Blitzers

Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Usman Khan, Ali Abid (c), Uzair Bacha, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Nadeem, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Mohsin

Pearls vs Blitzers Match Prediction

The last time both these teams faced each other, the match went to a super over. Pearls finished in first place at the end of the group stage, while Blitzers finished in fourth despite winning the same number of games. It will likely be an equally contested game, and toss might play a crucial role.

Prediction: Pearls to win the match.

Pearls vs Blitzers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode