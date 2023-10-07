ILT20 Development Tournament 2023, Thunderbolts vs Dynamos, Match 14: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, & Live Stream Details

Thunderbolts will face Dynamos in the 14th game of the ILT20 Development 2023 on Sunday, October 8, at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Thunderbolts have won just a single game out of four and are in the last place in the points table. Dynamos have also won one match.

Thunderbolts faced Marvels in their last game, where Marvels won the toss and elected to bowl. Thunderbolts made 162 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Rameez Shahzad scored 40 runs off 29 deliveries and was the highest run-scorer.

Marvels chased down this total in 19.3 overs with three wickets in hand. Rahul Chopra, the skipper of Marvels, continued his dominant run this season and made 42 runs off 31 deliveries.

Dynamos also won their last game against the Blitzers. Dynamos made 178 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs after losing the toss. Hameed Khan, who opened the innings for Dynamos, made 48 runs off 30 deliveries.

Blitzers, in reply, could make only 148 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Vikum Bandara Sanjaya picked three wickets for just 14 runs and bowled a maiden over as well.

Thunderbolts vs Dynamos Match Details

Match: Thunderbolts vs Dynamos, Match 14

Date and Time: October 8, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Thunderbolts vs Dynamos Pitch Report

The pitch will likely provide massive support to the batters in this match, and this might be a high-scoring encounter. The average first innings score in the last five matches has been 169 runs. Spinners have been a dominant force at this venue in the last few games and might play a huge role.

Thunderbolts vs Dynamos Weather Report

The weather will likely remain sunny throughout this game. The temperature might remain around the 38-degree mark in this match. The humidity will be over 50% in this match.

Thunderbolts vs Dynamos Probable XIs

Thunderbolts

Sandeep Singh (wk), Dawood Ejaz, Rameez Shahzad, Ansh Tandon, Hassan Eisakhel, Sagar Kalyan, Rohan Mustafa (c), Wasim Akram, Hazrat Luqman, Shahbaz Ali, Umair Ali Khan

Dynamos

Fahad Nawaz (c & wk), Osama Hassan, Muhammad Shahdad, Taimoor Ali, Hameed Khan, Ammar Badami, Mohammad Umer, Samal Udawaththa, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Asif, Vikum Bandara Sanjaya

Thunderbolts vs Dynamos Match Prediction

Dynamos won their last game, while Thunderbolts have lost their previous four encounters. The Dynamos had a dominant batting performance in their previous outing. If they manage to do the same in this game, they might have an upper hand in this match.

Prediction: Thunderbolts to win the match.

Thunderbolts vs Dynamos Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode