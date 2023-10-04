ILT20 Development Tournament 2023, Thunderbolts vs Pearls, Match 9: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, & Live Stream Details

Thunderbolts will take on Pearls in the ninth game of the ILT20 Development 2023 on Thursday, October 5, at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

In their previous game against the Blitzers, the Thunderbolts opted to bowl after winning the toss. While the Blitzers' top-order batters provided a strong start and crossed the 100-run mark before the 12th over, the middle order struggled. The Blitzers were eventually dismissed for just 150 runs in 19.2 overs.

During their chase, the Thunderbolts lost two early wickets, affecting their momentum, and they were eventually dismissed for 104 runs in 18.1 overs. Muhammad Jawad Ullah was the standout bowler for the Blitzers, taking five wickets.

The Pearls also faced the Blitzers in their previous game and had an exceptional start. Their openers put on a partnership of 116 runs for the first wicket. The rest of the batters contributed well, and the Pearls finished with a strong total of 190 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

In response, the Blitzers got off to a good start in their chase, with two of their batters scoring over 40 runs each. They matched the Pearls' total of 190 runs by the end of the 20th over, resulting in the game going into a Super Over.

The Blitzers scored 18 runs in their Super Over, but the Pearls managed to score 21 runs, securing the victory.

Thunderbolts vs Pearls Match Details

Match: Thunderbolts vs Pearls, Match 9

Date and Time: October 5, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Thunderbolts vs Pearls Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai is expected to offer a balanced playing field for both the batters and bowlers in this match. The recent game saw teams amass nearly 400 runs in total, indicating favorable conditions for batsmen.

However, pacers could still find some assistance from the pitch in both the early and later stages of the match. Given these conditions, the team winning the toss might opt to bowl, looking to exploit any early movement for their fast bowlers.

Thunderbolts vs Pearls Weather Report

The weather conditions for this match are expected to be sunny and clear at the beginning, with the possibility of becoming even clearer as the match approaches its conclusion.

The temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius throughout the game. However, it's important to note that the humidity levels will be relatively high, which could make conditions a bit challenging for the players.

Thunderbolts vs Pearls Probable XIs

Thunderbolts

Dawood Ejaz (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Ansh Tandon, Hassan Eisakhel, Sagar Kalyan, Rohan Mustafa (c). Umair Ali Khan, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Hazrat Luqman, Rahul Bhatia, Shahbaz Ali

Pearls

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Khalid Shah, Lovepreet Singh Bajwa, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Zawar Farid, Alishan Sharafu (c), Nilansh Keswani, Adithya Shetty, Muhammad Rohid, Riaz Khaliq, Riyan Mohammed

Thunderbolts vs Pearls Match Prediction

The Pearls have been on a dominant run in the tournament and will be eager to maintain their momentum. The Thunderbolts, on the other hand, have shown areas where they need improvement and will be looking to address those issues.

Both teams possess match-winners in their squads, making this likely to be an evenly contested matchup. It promises to be an exciting game where both sides will compete fiercely.

Prediction: Pearls to win the match.

Thunderbolts vs Pearls Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode