IMC Over-40s World Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

International Masters Cricket (IMC) is all set to host the IMC Over-40s World Cup, starting on Monday, February 19. A total of 12 teams, divided into two different groups with six teams each, will take part in the competition.

Australia, England, Namibia, USA, Canada, and Zimbabwe are part of Pool A while India, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Wales comprise Pool B. Interestingly, close to 15 different venues are set to host these World Cup games.

Each team will play the other side in their group once in a single round-robin format. At the end of the group stage, the top two teams from both groups will move to the semi-finals. The winners from the semi-finals will lock horns in the grand finale, scheduled on March 1.

The losing sides from the semi-finals and other ranked teams in the group stage will compete against each other in playoffs to determine their final positions in the standings. The campaign will be 45 overs a side.

Justin Poole will lead the Aussies side Devishetty Vinay will captain Canada, and Chris Swallow will be the skipper of England. India will be guided by Iqbal Khan while Namibia will be captained by Nicolaas Buys with Peter Connell captaining New Zealand.

Warren Dugmore, Amal Wanigasekara, Rafiullah Syed, Muhammad Farrukh, Gareth Edwards, and Douglas Marillier will lead South Africa, Sri Lanka, UAE, USA, Wales, and Zimbabwe, respectively.

IMC Over-40s World Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 19, Monday

Match 1 - USA Over-40s vs Australia Over-40s, RJE Burt Oval, Constantia, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 2 - England Over-40s vs Zimbabwe Over-40s, Wally Wilson Oval, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 3 - Canada Over-40s vs Namibia Over-40s, Western Cape University Oval, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 4 - Sri Lanka Over-40s vs UAE Over-40s, Ed Fivaz Oval, Durbanville CC, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 5 - South Africa Over-40s vs Wales Over-40s, Green Point, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 6 - New Zealand Over-40s vs India Over-40s, Claremont CC, Ardene Oval, 1:45 PM

February 20, Tuesday

Match 7 - Zimbabwe Over-40s vs Canada Over-40s, SACS, 1:45 PM

Match 8 - England Over-40s vs USA Over-40s, Reddam House School Ground, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 9 - Namibia Over-40s vs Australia Over-40s, Westerford High School Ground, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 10 - UAE Over-40s vs India Over-40s, Milnerton High School, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 11 - Sri Lanka Over-40s vs South Africa Over-40s, Bergvliet High School Ground, 1:45 PM

Match 12 - Wales Over-40s vs New Zealand Over-40s, Jacques Kallis Oval, Wynberg Boys High School, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

February 22, Thursday

Match 13 - USA Over-40s vs Zimbabwe Over-40s, Bergvliet High School Ground, 1:45 PM

Match 14 - Canada Over-40s vs Australia Over-40s, Jacques Kallis Oval, Wynberg Boys High School, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 15 - England Over-40s vs Namibia Over-40s, Milnerton High School, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 16 - UAE Over-40s vs South Africa Over-40s, Diocesan College, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 17 - India Over-40s vs Wales Over-40s, Reddam House School Ground, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 18 - Sri Lanka Over-40s vs New Zealand Over-40s, Westerford High School Ground, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

February 23, Friday

Match 19 - Zimbabwe Over-40s vs Namibia Over-40s, Claremont CC, Ardene Oval, 1:45 PM

Match 20 - Australia Over-40s vs England Over-40s, Main Oval, Rondebosch Boys High School, 1:45 PM

Match 21 - USA Over-40s vs Canada Over-40s, Wally Wilson Oval, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 22 - Wales Over-40s vs UAE Over-40s, Groot Drakenstein Cricket Club Ground, Groot Drakenstein, 1:45 PM

Match 23 - South Africa Over-40s vs New Zealand Over-40s, RJE Burt Oval, Constantia, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 24 - India Over-40s vs Sri Lanka Over-40s, Jacques Kallis Oval, Wynberg Boys High School, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

February 25, Sunday

Match 25 - Zimbabwe Over-40s vs Australia Over-40s, Groot Drakenstein Cricket Club Ground, Groot Drakenstein, 1:45 PM

Match 26 - USA Over-40s vs Namibia Over-40s, Main Oval, Rondebosch Boys High School, 1:45 PM

Match 27 - Canada Over-40s vs England Over-40s, Green Point, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 28 - New Zealand Over-40s vs UAE Over-40s, Wally Wilson Oval, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 29 - Sri Lanka Over-40s vs Wales Over-40s, Western Cape University Oval, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Match 30 - South Africa Over-40s vs India Over-40s, Ed Fivaz Oval, Durbanville CC, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

February 27, Tuesday

Semi-Final 1, Green Point, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Semi-Final 2, Main Oval, Rondebosch Boys High School, 1:45 PM

Eliminator 1, RJE Burt Oval, Constantia, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Eliminator 2, Western Cape University Oval, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

Eliminator 3, Claremont CC, Ardene Oval, 1:45 PM

Eliminator 4, Ed Fivaz Oval, Durbanville CC, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

February 29, Thursday

3/4 Place Playoff, 1:45 PM

5/6 Place Playoff, 1:45 PM

7/8 Place Playoff, 1:45 PM

9/10 Place Playoff, 1:45 PM

11/12 Place Playoff, 1:45 PM

March 1, Friday

Final - Wally Wilson Oval, Cape Town, 1:45 PM

IMC Over-40s World Cup 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will livestream the IMC Over-40s World Cup 2024. However, there is no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.

IMC Over-40s World Cup 2024: Full Squads

Australia Over-40s

Cos Beadle, Grant Milbanke, Greg Hunt, Jamie Panelli, Steven Baker, Jeff Hemming, Justin Poole (c), Luke Jackson, Peter Atkinson, Richie Wyld, Andrew Downton (wk), Danny Batra (wk), Ryan Armstrong, Ryan Snape, Scott Jarvis, Tim Macdonald, Tony Wilson

Canada Over-40s

Amir Kolia, Kamaljeet Parmar, Rajbir Dhillon, Ryan Pittiman, Tarun Khanna, Amit Anand, Devishetty Vinay (c), Godwin Alfred, Kiran Bodhasrungi, Sajit Gill, Harmendeep Dosanjh (wk), Everton Spence, Kanwardeep Sukhija, Manpreet Khaira, Rajesh Veetil, Shailesh Patel, Yunus Anwar

England Over-40s

Christopher Hewison, Darren Stevens, Garry Park, Nick Compton, Ben France, Ben Frazer, Mohammad Akhtar, Simon Birtwisle, Damian Westwood (wk), Sean Park (wk), Chris Swallow (c), George Brooksbank, Jonny Wightman, Justin Bishop, Shaun Rashid, Steven Naylor

India Over-40s

Arshad Ahmed, Fakir Dungaria, Iqbal Khan (c), Jeetinder Diwan, Sanjay Khamkar, Wasim Jaffer, Abhay Saraiya, Prakash Patel, Taraknath Roy, Viral Amin, Vijay Singh (wk), Jigar Mehta, Mayank Khandwala, Ojas Mehta, Pradeep Kshirsagar, Pravin Tambe, Sachin Despande, Shadab Jakati, Yogesh Dicholkar

Namibia Over-40s

Asad Abbas, Duane Viljoen, Nicolaas Buys (c), Pieter Meuwesen, Wimpie Martins, Conrad Jacobs, Jaco Duvenhage, Johannes Nel, Rowan Erasmus, Francois Fuscher (wk), Christo Greeff, Gerrie Snyman, Norbert Manyande, Riaan De Witt, Rudi Scholtz, Saleem Muhammad

New Zealand Over-40s

Greg Johnson, James Marshall, Leighton Parsons, Nick Horsley, Scott Marra, Ben Rapson, Jerem Wylie, Juan Le Maitre, Peter Connell (c), Beau Dench (wk), Hardeep Singh (wk), Adam Hastilow, Farhan Mirza, Nick Smith, Paddy Sullivan, Simon Murphy

South Africa Over-40s

Abdul-Aziz Temoor, Brandon Buckley, Johan Fourie, Nathan Jones, Pieter Booysen, Charl Groenewald, Derrin Bassage, Jaco Castle, Ridiwaan Williams, Kyle Smit (wk), Daniel Styer, Lundi Mbane, Warren Dugmore (c), Wayne Hendricks, Werner Moolman, Yasser Ditta

Sri Lanka Over-40s

Amal Wanigasekara (c), Amila Madurangana, Dasees Ishanthamaal, Dineth Nanayakkara, Gayan Rathambalage, Kasun Bulathsinhala, Hansa Wijayasundara, Mervan Fernando, Rajiv Nirmalasingham, Suneth Sampath, Marlon Fernando (wk), Nissanka Herath (wk), Jonathan Weerasuriya, Randall Ebert, Ruwan Premathilaka, Sudath Jayaweera

UAE Over-40s

Basit Feyzee, Rehan Khan, Tariq Abbas, Zar Khan, Biju Pillai, Earl Kivedo, Harikrishnan Sasidharan, Narayanan Krishnan, Sudheesh Sobhana, Syed Imran Kazmi, Jason Cook (wk), Rafiullah Syed (c and wk), Roshan Ali Khan (wk), Vijay Mehra (wk), Pieter Beyer, Ranjith Nair

USA Over-40s

Amit Sood, Ashwin Boini, Jignesh Desai, Nauman Mustafa, Paresh Deshmukh, Adnan Malik, Ajay Sharma, Gurpreet Raina, Madhivanan Durai, Muhammad Mobeen (wk), Saurabh Verma (wk), Krishna Kumar Y S, Nikhil Sikka, Saqib Hameed, Vinod Shankar, Zeshan Muhammad, Muhammad Farrukh (c)

Wales Over-40s

Adam Hitchcott, Dylan Mcphee, Gareth Edwards (c), Gary Holley, Greg Fisher, Paul Hitchcott, Ioan Roberts, James Breese, Matt Smart, Michael Martin, Neil Harrison, Nick Morgan, Tim Hemp (wk), Owain Hopkins, Simon Holliday, Sion Morris

Zimbabwe Over-40s

Kingsley Went, Marc Nicolle, Raymond Buchanan, Steven Trenchard, Arch Harley, Bertus Erasmus, Gavin Rennie, Sean Bell, Trevor Gripper, Douglas Marillier (c and wk), Neil Ferreira (wk), Austin Corken, Mark Ferrao, Piet Rinke, Robertson Chinyengetere, Simon Seager

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App