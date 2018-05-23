Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Impact Of AB's Retirement

    Effects of AB de Villiers' retirement on the South African team and their chances in the World Cup.

    Saumitra Thakar
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Feature 23 May 2018, 21:05 IST
    493

    CRICKET-RSA-BAN
    Mr. 360 at it

    You know how you see a news piece on the internet that breaks your heart and you confirm it on 100 other websites. Wednesday afternoon was one such day. All of us casually picked up our smartphones and opened our social media profiles to see the news of AB De Villiers’ retirement.

    Whenever a legend leaves the game, it creates a void in his team. Every great player has always been irreplaceable to some extent.

    With AB gone, it has created a void of a proper middle order/ top order batsman who can also bat to play out overs without giving away his wicket scoring 43 runs off 354 balls, and also score 100 in 31 balls if required. That man could just bat anywhere!!

    Also, he was a terrific fielder and one of the coolest minds in the South African dressing room. With just a year to the World Cup, South Africa need to find replacements. When it comes to replacing AB, they need someone who can control the innings, bat to the end and also finish the innings with a few big hits like AB did.

    However, experience can never be replaced. AB's aura in the dressing room which gives youngsters confidence will be missing. A player like AB putting his arm around a youngster's shoulder is more than enough to take the pressure off them.

    So now it leaves South Africa in utter confusion. Do they now play with two more batsmen, one at no.4 and the other lower down the order to play the two roles that AB did, or do they go with a middle order batsman and trust the other batsman to finish the innings.

    Playing 2 batsmen might leave them with only 4 specialist bowling options, which may not be enough in England for the 2019 World Cup. So that is a big reason to worry about, and AB not being in the WC squad will push South Africa on the backfoot.

    So expect South Africa to try and test a few players this year in search of a batsman. Having said that, I honestly feel AB is irreplaceable and should've at least played the World Cup. But as he said, “I felt tired and running out of gas.”

    So congratulations AB on a wonderful career, and South Africa, they have a job on their hands!!!


    New Zealand v South Africa: Semi Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
    We will miss him
    South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers AB Retires
    Who Said What: Cricketing world in shock as AB de...
    RELATED STORY
    5 cricketers who retired in their early 30s
    RELATED STORY
    AB de Villiers announces sudden retirement from...
    RELATED STORY
    Most runs in ODIs since Sachin Tendulkar's retirement
    RELATED STORY
    5 things AB de Villiers did not achieve in his career
    RELATED STORY
    AB de Villiers is in decline and it is sad to see as an...
    RELATED STORY
    Greatest South African Test XI of all time
    RELATED STORY
    Bowlers whose maiden T20 wicket was Virat Kohli
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 cricketers with most centuries in ODI's before the...
    RELATED STORY
    Greatest South African ODI XI of all time
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...