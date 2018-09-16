Importance of Tamim Iqbal in the Bangladesh cricket team

Sahil Batra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 95 // 16 Sep 2018, 01:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tamim Iqbal

Recent reports say that Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is out of the Asia Cup due to the wrist injury he suffered in the first match of Asia Cup versus Sri Lanka.

Although the Bangladesh cricket team has performed beyond expectations in the first match of Asia Cup against Sri Lanka, loss of Tamim Iqbal will be huge for them as he is one of the most experienced batsman of the team and also has been in great form recently.

He has scored over 6000 runs in ODIs and has the international experience of around 10 years which makes him one of the most valuable players in the team. He is regarded as one of the best openers for Bangladesh and is well known for his quick approach towards the start of the match which helps batsmen like Shakib and Rahim to settle themselves in and help the team produce a competitive total.

Tamim is best remembered for his innings of 154 against Zimbabwe (in the match when Charles Coventry scored 194) and helped the Bangladesh team to win the match. Moreover, Tamim has also played some domestic cricket in New Zealand and England, which further increases his importance in the team.

He is known for providing some exceptional and quick starts for the Bangladesh team which helps them to keep the opposition under the pump from start. One such quick start by him was against India in World Cup 2007, which turned the match towards Bangladesh's favor at the start of second innings and they went on to win the match by chasing the sub-par total very easily and knocked India out of the World Cup.

Also, he is great form recently by scoring two centuries and one half-century against Windies in the three-match ODI series and also won the Man of the Series. He also scored one half-century against Windies in the T20 series.

Losing such a player who is one of the most experienced of the lot and has been in great form recently, and that too at the start of Asia Cup, can prove very harmful for the Bangladesh Team and they will miss an opener who provided them quick-fire starts.

Hope that he gets back to the field as soon as possible and Bangladesh do not suffer much because of his absence.