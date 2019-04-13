In-form Delhi hold edge against Hyderabad (Preview)

Kolkata: Delhi Capitals' Sourav Ganguly and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik after the 26th match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 12, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Hyderabad, April 13 (IANS) An in-form Delhi Capitals will look to carry forward the momentum when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next Indian Premier League game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Sunday. While SRH will look to come back strongly after losing their last game to Punjab, DC will be riding high on confidence after being Kolkata at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The last game between Hyderabad and Punjab saw the SRH batsmen struggle on the slowish wicket at the I.S. Bindra Stadium and they will be more than happy to return to their home ground. Also, it is believed that regular skipper Kane Williamson will be back in the line-up and that will help strengthen the batting which has depended heavily on the duo of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner at the top.

For Delhi, it was an important game to win as they beat Kolkata chasing a tricky score of 178. More than the win, it was the convincing manner in which Shikhar Dhawan (97*) and Rishabh Pant (46) batted that will give the likes of head coach Ricky Ponting and advisor Sourav Ganguly confidence.

It will not be easy for DC to take on the Orange Army in their own backyard, but DC have the bowling in Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris to take on the challenge. It will be interesting to see whether the spinners like Axar Patel can create an impression like a Rashid Khan has or Mohammad Nabi has for SRH.

While the batting has looked good in the last game for DC, they will need to be at the top of their game against an SRH unit that is considered one of the best bowling units in the competition with Rashid, Nabi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the show.

Squads: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), David Warner, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Kane Williamson, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ricky Bhui, Billy Stanlake, T. Natarajan, Basil Thampi, K. Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Manjot Kalra, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane