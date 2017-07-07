In the middle of an exciting explosion of women's cricket, says South African women's team skipper Dane van Niekerk

The South African women's team captain is making all the right moves.

by rohit sankar Opinion 07 Jul 2017, 15:49 IST

Van Niekerk has led her side from the front

"It feels like we’re in the middle of an exciting explosion of women’s cricket, and the World Cup in England could be a real demonstration of that. It’s just amazing to be a part of it. It’s bittersweet because there are so many pioneers who won’t be able to reap the rewards – we are reaping their rewards and I’m thankful for them."

Those were the words of South Africa's women's team skipper, Dane van Niekerk, in an interview with Alloutcricket a few months before the commencement of the Women's World Cup. The leg-spinning all-rounder just about made it to the tournament after recovering from a foot injury that, at one point, looked like ending her dreams of skippering the Proteas women's team in a World Cup.

There is something non-South African about van Niekerk. The usual fumbling for words in press conferences is missing and she dons an ice cold expression in interactions with the media, her words bursting with the raw power of leadership.

"You go to the World Cup to win, you don’t go there to compete, you don’t go there to be in the top four, you want to go and win," van Niekerk was quoted as saying by IOL News. Those aren't the words you are used to hearing from Proteas skippers, at least not from the men’s team. Playing things down and diverting pressure is all that the South African leaders focus on before major ICC tournaments.

Van Niekerk is different, though. There is a sense of calmness around the woman. No fickleness, no fumbling, just the confidence of a warrior well trained to take on her opponents in an open battle. Perhaps the fact that she has been in international cricket since the age of 16 plays a part in her calm demeanour.

Van Niekerk has owned press conferences with her fantastic personality

Like every other South African, she frowned upon spinners during her early days. It was at the suggestion of her father that she switched to spin whilst still in primary school. She found that she could turn the cherry prodigiously. That the first ball turned out to be a "leggie" excited her even more. "The ball came out as a ‘leggie’ which is unusual because you’re naturally inclined to bowling ‘offies’", she said in her interview with IOL News.

The growth of a leader

From quite a young age, van Niekerk was determined to make it big. While batting was her forte, she did not waste any time in practising her leggies. A big fan of Shane Warne, she has the ability to turn the ball a mile and stands among the top 10 all-rounders in world cricket today. At 24, she is still young but already has eight years of experience in international cricket apart from T20 leagues in England and Australia.

The backpacker attitude has helped groom her into a leader. A blend of different cultures, and the experience of playing in different conditions and in front of big crowds, has made her front up to challenges. The shy introvert was replaced by a highly rated, respected and vocal leader.

Her attitude towards the game is something every young cricketer should emulate

When Mignon du Preez resigned from captaincy, the unanimous choice was van Niekerk. But even the administrators did not expect her to take up the challenge with such flair and charisma.

"I’m quite a tough person, I wear my heart on my sleeve, the girls know that. They are very receptive and very accepting of it. I’m fiery. I’ve spoken to the girls about that because you don’t want my fieriness to come across as aggressive or angry. But they know where I’m coming from."

This attitude has helped South Africa win two out of their four games in the 2017 Women's World Cup. And van Niekerk has shone, like never before. In the third game of the World Cup against West Indies, she did the unthinkable, returning figures of 3.2-3-0-4 with the ball.

Read again.

3.2-3-0-4.

This was the first instance of a bowler taking four wickets without conceding a single run across men's and women's cricket. They are also easily the best figures by a captain in a World Cup.

If that wasn’t enough, the South African side led by their skipper called for an extra practice session right after the 10 wicket drubbing of the Windies.

Her impressive spell against the Windies rewrote the history books





"We know it is going to be a tough tournament and we don't want to be complacent," the Proteas skipper quipped after the game.

She isn't new to records though, having registered the first International hat-trick by a South African woman in 2013 against the West Indies in an ODI. In 2014 January, she took 5/14 against Pakistan, making her the only South African woman to register two five-wicket hauls in ODIs. She also holds the record for being a part of the second highest partnership in women's T20 history, an unbroken 163 run stand with Lizelle Lee.

Attitude and approach

Her attitude has rubbed off on her team as well. Despite being ranked sixth in ODIs before the tournament, van Niekerk's side have put in inspired performances on the field in England. She was vocal after the drubbing her team handed out to the West Indies at Leicester.

"It was quite surreal. If I could script it I would not have written it this perfectly," she said as revealed by IOL News.

The South African ladies have performed admirably at the World Cup so far but they have a fiercely competitive captain who wouldn't settle for anything less than the cup itself. If that were to happen, van Niekerk might just have to rewrite her own script.